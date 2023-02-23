The Rapid Development Of Electric Vehicles Is Expected To Propel The Growth Of The Power Electronics Market As Per The Business Research Company's Power Electronics Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the power electronics market identifies the rapid development of electric vehicles to be main driver of the power electronics market growth. Electric vehicles are vehicles that are partially or fully powered by electric power. Power electronics are used in numerous components of electric vehicles to handle electrical energy flow and also play a key role in energy management.



What is the size of the power electronics market?

The global power electronics market size grew from $43.39 billion in 2022 to $47 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The power electronics market size is expected to grow to $59.5 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Learn More In-Depth On The Power Electronics Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/power-electronics-global-market-report

What is the scope of power electronics?

Major companies operating in the power electronics sector are focused on developing advanced technologies to meet consumer demand. Technological advancement is a discovery of knowledge that advances technology.

What are the top companies in power electronics?

Major players in the power electronics industry are ABB Ltd., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Microsemi Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Toshiba Corporations, Vishay Intertechnology, NXP Semiconductors, GaN Systems Inc., Littelfuse Inc., Maxim Integrated, ROHM CO. LTD., SEMIKRON, and Transphorm Inc.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Power Electronics Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5929&type=smp

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the power electronics market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the power electronics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global power electronics market is segmented by product into discrete, module; by material into silicon, silicon carbide, gallium nitride; by voltage into low voltage, medium voltage, high voltage; by application into power management, UPS, renewable, other applications; by end user industry into automotive, consumer electronics, IT and telecommunication, military and aerospace, industrial, energy and power, other end use industries.

Power Electronics Global Market Report 2023 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032 by The Business Research Company provides power electronics market forecast insights and power electronics market analysis on the power electronics market size, power electronics market segments, power electronics market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and power electronics market share.

The Business Research Company has published over 3,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Check Out Similar Market Intelligence Reports By The Business Research Company:

Electrical Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – By Type (Electric Lighting Equipment, Household Appliances, Power Generation, Transmission And Control Equipment, Batteries, Wires And Cables), By End-Use (B2B, B2C), By Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), By Mode (Online, Offline) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Electronic Products Global Market Report 2023 – By Type (Audio And Video Equipment, Semiconductor And Other Electronic Component), By End-Use (B2B, B2C), By Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), By Mode (Online, Offline) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Electrical And Electronics Global Market Report 2023 – By Type (Electrical Equipment, Measuring And Control Instruments, Electronic Products), By End-Use (B2B, B2C), By Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), By Mode (Online, Offline) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.