CN Employees’ and Pensioners’ Community Fund Announces Record-Setting Campaign Results

MONTREAL, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that the CN Employees' and Pensioners' Community Fund (the Fund), a well-established grassroots fund in Canada which expanded to the United States in 2022, has raised a record C$2.19 million for charities as part of its 2023 fundraising campaign.



"We are very proud of this record amount that will help make a difference for many charitable organizations in the communities where CN operates and where we live and work. This unprecedented success is the direct result of every donor's generosity and the outstanding dedication of our volunteers," commented Olivier Chouc, Senior Vice-President, Chief Legal Officer and Chairperson of the Board of the Canadian CN Community Fund. “This is the first campaign for the U.S. and I could not be prouder to have contributed to these historical results”, added Jody Evely, Assistant Vice-President, General Counsel U.S. and Chairperson of the Fund’s U.S. Board.

Campaign Co-Presidents Jamie Lockwood, Vice-President, Financial Planning and Nicholas Clark, General Manager, Central Division, Gary, IN, added: "Once again, CN employees and pensioners have stepped up and shown incredible generosity. This year’s annual campaign saw record donations in both Canada and the United States and we are deeply thankful for the kindness and compassion that supports hundreds of charitable organizations in our communities".

Approximately 580 charities that serve a variety of causes such as health and research, community wellbeing, youth, and humanitarian aid will benefit from the contributions of active and retired employees as well as external contributors. The fundraising total includes individual employee contributions and fundraising activities such as the CN Canadiens Alumni Challenge, Christmas in July, Orange Shirt Day, the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal, the Hurricane Fiona Appeal, water crisis relief in Jackson, MS, and many other initiatives.

"A special thanks to everyone involved for making this a record year, and for helping make a tangible difference in the lives of so many in need," said Lynn Blais, President and CEO of the Fund.

The CN Employees' and Pensioners' Community Fund, which has been in existence in Canada for 56 years, is run by CN employees and pensioners acting on behalf of their colleagues, and organizes fundraising activities and annual campaigns in support of various charities across Canada and the U.S. Over the past 10 years, the Fund has raised more than C$19 million in donations to help those in need.

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. CN's network connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through an 18,600-mile rail network. CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

