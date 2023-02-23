New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Cell Culture Technologies Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229160/?utm_source=GNW





The global 3D cell culture technologies market is expected to grow from $2.03 billion in 2021 to $2.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The 3D cell culture technologies market is expected to reach $4.71 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.5%.



The 3D cell culture technologies market consists of sales of 3D cell culture technologies such as microfluidics, hydrogels scaffolds, scaffold-free 3D cell culture techniques, spheroids, cube, spherical droplet, stacked plate, magnetic bead, organ-on-chips and other technologies.



Cell culture is a process of developing substrates for the safe production of viral vaccines. The 3D cell culture is an in-vitro technique wherein the cells can grow in an artificially created environment.



North America was the largest region in the 3D cell culture technologies market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the 3D cell culture technologies market.



The regions covered in the 3D cell culture technologies market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of 3D cell culture technologies are scaffold-based, scaffold-free, and 3D bioreactors.The 3D bioreactors are small plastic cylinder chambers designed specifically for growing cells in three dimensions.



The various scaffold-based technologies include hydrogels, polymeric scaffolds, micropatterned surface microplates and the different scaffold-free technologies are hanging drop microplates, spheroid microplates, microfluidic 3d cell culture, magnetic levitation and 3D bioprinting. The technologies are applied for cancer research, stem cell research, drug discovery, and regenerative medicine that are used by research laboratories and institutes, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and diagnostic centers, and other end users.



The increasing requirement for organ transplantation is driving the 3D Cell Culture Technologies Market. 3D cell culture helps in forming a three-dimensional structure which further helps in mimicking the tissue or organ and therefore helps in organ transplantation. 3D cell structures are capable of tissue and organ regeneration as well as providing the provision for drug toxicology screening. For instance, according to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation network, an American non-profit organization administering the organ transplantation in the US, 41,354 organ transplantations were performed in the United States in 2021 which was an increase of 5.9% as compared to 2020 and the number exceeded 40,000 mark for the first time ever. .



The possibility of contaminating the cells is restricting the 3D Cell Culture technologies market.Contamination of the cell culture refers to the presence of bacteria, moulds, yeasts, viruses, and mycoplasma that can adversely affect the cell culture.



Contamination usually occurs when the cells are mishandled or due to the lack of adequate care, as a result the process of regeneration may get affected.According to a study conducted by Yale and Tuff’s university, it was found that 3D cultures are more complex than 2D cell cultures and they require a more controlled cellular environment in order to mimic structures for tissue or organ transplants.



Therefore, probability of cell culture contamination is relatively higher in 3D cell cultures.



Implementing the latest technology is the latest trend in the 3D Cell culture market.For example, various companies have adopted one such advancement in the market for 3D cell culture, this is the use of the vivo/vitro environment.



Cell expansion and interactions under 2D are not appropriate in vitro models but when compared with 3D cell culture technique, it offers a better cell culture environment.The Vitro environment enables researchers or doctors to conduct the procedure in a controlled environment outside the organism.



This procedure is gaining importance as it plays a vital role in monitoring the health of patients.FDA approved Biotek’s 3D cell expansion system to be used as a medical device.



It also approved Biotek’s Polycaprolactone (PCL) which is a biodegradable polyester material that is used in many FDA-approved implants and drug delivery devices.



FDA regulates the cell culture technologies under title 21, sec 864.2240. FDA states that cell and tissue culture technologies should be labelled or mentioned as sterile, or else they would be removed from the good manufacturing practice of the quality system. Each technology unit should maintain procedures to receive, review, and evaluate complaints. These procedures should also include consistent documentation of the receipts.



In May 2021, CELLINK Group, a USA-based start-up that designs and supplies technologies and services to enhance biology research, has acquired Visikol Corporation for $7.5 million. With this acquisition, CELLINK made an entrance into the contract research market. Visikol Corp., an American contract research services company that provides pharma and biotech industries with leading services in 3D cell culture, 3D tissue imaging, multiplex imaging, and digital pathology.



The countries covered in the 3D cell culture technologies market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



