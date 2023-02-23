Eimskip: AGM 2023 final agenda and proposals

English Icelandic

Enclosed is the final agenda and proposals from the Board of Directors for the 2023 Annual General Meeting, along with the report of the Company's Nomination Committee. All meeting documents can be found on the AGM’s site here

Eimskipafélag Íslands hf.'s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 9 March 2023 at 16:00 (GMT) at the company's headquarters, Sundabakki 2, Reykjavík, Iceland.

For further information, please visit the Company's Investor site www.eimskip.com/investors

Attachments