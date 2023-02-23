New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "ICU Beds Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229159/?utm_source=GNW

The global icu beds market will grow from $1.89 billion in 2022 to $2.01 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The icu beds market is expected to grow to $2.62 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9%.



The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Beds market consists of sales of gatch beds, low air loss beds, motor powered beds, and collapsible hospital beds.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is a specialized ward of a hospitals that provides special medical attention to patients that require critical medical care.



North America was the largest region in the ICU beds market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the ICU beds market.



The regions covered in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Beds market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of ICU beds market are electric beds, semi-electric beds, and manual beds.Electric ICU beds are controlled by a handset or control panel, rather than by medical personnel manually repositioning the bed.



The various application include pediatric intensive care unit, neonatal intensive care unit, psychiatric intensive care unit, cardiac intensive care unit, neurological intensive care unit, trauma intensive care unit, post-operative recovery unit, surgical intensive care unit, and mobile intensive care unit that are used by general and acute care hospitals, specialized hospitals, multi-specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers (ASC), and others.



The market for ICU beds is experiencing exponential growth.Increasing COVID-19 cases across the globe pressurizing governments of emerging and developed countries to increase their intensive care capacities.



Public health systems releasing funds to procure the needed hospital infrastructure, with ICU beds being one of the important requirements.



The frequent outbreaks of pandemic diseases such as Influenza, Ebola, and the recent COVID-19, has put enormous pressure on healthcare authorities and health services to draft and discuss preparedness plans that includes the increase in number of ICU beds, to accommodate critically ill patients.During pandemics, most patients require ICU admission and this drives the market for ICU beds.



Even in most well-developed countries, ICU beds are often close to capacity during such out-breaks. In United States, there are an estimated 34.2 ICU beds per 10,000 people, yet there is a surge in demand during recent COVID-19 pandemic. In Italy, there are about 12.5 ICU beds per 10,000 people. Due to the recent outbreak, with the rate of increase in the number of patients in intensive care with COVID-19, the demand for number of ICU beds continues to change. In China and India, it is only 3.6 and 2.3 beds per 10,000 people respectively, and the demand in such developing countries is huge. Patients with severe COVID-19 disease require approximately 14 days of respiratory support in ICU. Such lengthy treatment time will further stress resources. Therefore, the frequent outbreaks of pandemics are expected to drive the market for ICU beds.



Critical care is often described as expensive care that includes high cost of resources.In United States, although ICU beds comprise less than 10% of hospital beds, ICU departments consume 22% of total hospital costs.



ICU beds tend to cost threefold higher than a bed in a general ward.ICU beds cost between $25,000 and $30,000, significantly more than other medical/surgical beds, which typically cost $5,000 to $10,000 a bed.



Bariatric beds are even more expensive, which are nearly about $35,000 to $40,000 each.The escalating demand for critical care services put financial strain on both health care systems, and also on patients who pay completely or partially out-of-pockets for these services.



Therefore, high prices of ICU beds are challenging the growth of this market.



The countries covered in the ICU beds market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The ICU beds market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides ICU beds market statistics, including ICU beds industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a ICU beds market share, detailed ICU beds market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the ICU beds industry. This ICU beds market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

