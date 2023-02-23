2023 Multiple Myeloma Update Bulletin Newsletter: Key Views on Recent Developments in the Market

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multiple Myeloma: Update Bulletin #2" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This edition presents key opinion leader (KOL) views on recent developments in the multiple myeloma (MM) market.

Topics covered include; Amgen's announcement of top-line results of the Phase III A.R.R.O.W. trial for carfilzomib (Kyprolis) administered once-weekly at the 70 mg/m2 dose with dexamethasone in rrMM patients; FDA's partial clinical hold suspending patient recruitment in three studies of BMS' nivolumab (Opdivo)-based combinations in rrMM: CheckMate-602, CheckMate-039 and CA204142; and BioLineRx's regulatory filings tolaunch the Phase III GENESIS trial for BL-8040 for the mobilization of hematopoietic stem cells for autologous transplantation in MM patients



Business Questions:

How do experts view Amgen's top-line results for the Phase III A.R.R.O.W. trial?

How do KOLs view the results for the higher dose carfilzomib (Kyprolis) and will it impact prescribing of bortezomib (Velcade) and ixazomib (Ninlaro)?

What do experts say about potential increase in cardiovascular complications with the higher dose carfilzomib?

How do experts view the clinical hold on CheckMate-602, CheckMate-039 and CA204142?

Is there a future for PD-1/PD-L1-based combinations in multiple myeloma?

What do experts expect from BioLineRx's Phase III GENESIS trial for BL-8040?

How do KOLs perceive BL-8040 potential for the mobilization of hematopoietic stem cells for autologous transplantation in patients?

Could BL-8040 replace Sanofi's plerixafor (Mozobil) and become the new standard of care?

