Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Global Market Report 2023

The global polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market will grow from $4.26 billion in 2022 to $4.49 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market is expected to grow to $5.66 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.9%.



The polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market includes revenue earned by first line drugs for treating hirustism, first line drugs for ovulation, and insulin sensitizing drugs.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Polycystic ovarian syndrome is a disorder in which hormones are out of control for females and have male hormones that are higher than normal, which causes them to skip menstrual periods and makes pregnancy more difficult for them.



North America was the largest region in the polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market.



The regions covered in the polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main drug types of polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market are oral contraceptives, ornithine decarboxylase inhibitors, insulin-sensitizing agents, anti-depressants, diuretics, and aromatase inhibitors.Oral contraceptives are hormone-based drugs that are taken orally to prevent pregnancy.



They prevent pregnancy by slowing ovulation and preventing sperm from entering the cervix. The various surgery types include ovarian wedge resection and laparoscopic ovarian drilling that are performed in hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, gynecology centers, and feminist health centers.



The global rise in genetic and hormonal disorders is a key factor driving the growth of the polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) treatment market.PCOS is a prevalent hormonal disorder among premenopausal women worldwide, with reproductive, endocrine, and metabolic abnormalities.



The PCOS prevalence ranges from 2.2% to 26% globally and is highly variable. In China, the figures range between 2% to 7.5% and 6.3% in Sri Lanka, 9.13% in south India and 22.5% in Maharashtra. The rise in genetic and hormonal disorders globally is expected to increase the growth of the polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market.



Lack of drugs approved by regulatory bodies such as FDA (Food and Drug Administration) among many countries is a key factor hampering the growth of the polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market.FDA has not approved pharmacological treatment for use in adolescents with PCOS.



However, some pharmacological interventions are used to treat PCOS symptoms.For instance, rimonabant, a key appetite suppressant cannabinoid CB1 receptor antagonist was not approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the USA due to concerns about suicidal ideation and drug overdoses.



Moreover, Minoxidil is the only drug approved by FDA, used for the treatment of female pattern baldness. Therefore, the lack of regulatory body approved drugs in many countries is a key factor restraining the growth of the polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market.



Laparoscopic ovarian drilling is a major trend driving the growth of the polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market.Laparoscopic ovarian drilling is a surgical treatment performed by doctors in critical conditions that can cause ovulation in women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).



Ovarian drilling is often used by women with PCOS who often do not ovulate despite having attempted weight loss and the use of fertility drugs.According to a 2021 study published on Taylor and Francis online, an American open access journal, the efficacy of ovarian drilling was variable in different literature.



Ovulation and pregnancy rates were found to be 30%-90% and 13%-80% respectively.



In December 2021, Organon& Co, an American pharmaceutical company working to improve women’s health, acquired Forendo Pharma for $954 million.Through this acquisition Organon plans to bring innovation in the area of women’s health and develop better treatments.



Forendo Pharma is a Finland-based clinical stage pharmaceutical company pioneering in the areas of intracrinology and polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS).



The countries covered in the polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market statistics, including polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market share, detailed polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment industry. This polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

