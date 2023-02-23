Global Microelectromechanical Systems Market Report 2022: Players Include STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Bosch and Knowles Electronics

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microelectromechanical Systems Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mircroelectromechanical systems market is expected to grow from $13.75 billion in 2021 to $15.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.32%. The mircroelectromechanical systems market is expected to reach $24.77 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.79%.

Major players in the microelectromechanical systems market are STMicroelectronics, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Bosch Limited, Robert Bosch GmbH, Knowles Electronics, Canon Inc, Panasonic Corporation, Broadcom, InvenSense, Sensata Technologies, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc, TDK Corporation and Infineon Technologies AG.



The microelectromechanical systems market consists of sales of microelectromechanical systems and their maintenance services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to create small integrated devices or systems that combine electrical and mechanical components. They are made using integrated circuit (IC) batch processing techniques and can be as small as a few micrometers to as large as millimeters.



The main type of microelectromechanical systems are sensors and actuators. A sensor is a device that monitors and responds to environmental input. Light, heat, motion, moisture, pressure, or any of a variety of other environmental phenomena could constitute the specific input. The microelectromechanical systems has various application such as in consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, aerospace & defense, healthcare, telecommunication and other applications.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the microelectromechanical systems market in 2021. The regions covered in the microelectromechanical systems market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing need for device miniaturization in various electronic devices is expected to propel the growth of the microelectromechanical systems market. Miniaturization in electronic devices includes fitting more transistor nodes on a smaller integrated circuit (IC). The usage of miniature devices is rising due to a decline in average selling prices (ASPs), low cost, less space consumption, and high accuracy.

Wearable technology has increased the demand for miniaturized components. These devices can be soldered directly on the circuit boards with decreased cost of technology. For instance, according to Cisco Systems, the number of connected wearable devices was 593 million in 2018 and is expected to reach 1,105 million more in 2022. Therefore, the need for device miniaturization is driving the growth of the microelectromechanical systems market.



Innovations are gaining popularity in the microelectromechanical systems market. Major players in the market are focusing on bringing innovative products to obtain an edge in the market against their competitors. For instance, in 2021, Infineon Technologies AG introduced the XENSIVT IM67D130A.

This innovative device combines the company's automotive experience with its technical leadership in high-end MEMS microphones to meet the demand for high-performance, low-noise MEMS microphones in automotive applications. The XENSIV IM67D130A is the first microphone on the market to be approved for automotive applications, making design-in efforts easier and lowering the risk of certification failure.



The countries covered in the microelectromechanical systems market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $15.31 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $24.77 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8% Regions Covered Global

