Fertility Treatments Global Market Report 2023

The global fertility treatments market is expected to grow from $14.13 billion in 2021 to $15.26 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The fertility treatment market is expected to reach $21.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.4%.



The fertility treatment market includes revenues earned by entities by providing medicinal services, surgical services, and assisted services such as in vitro fertilization.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Fertility treatment is a medical treatment provided to a man or a woman to increase their chances of bearing an offspring.It is used to treat infertile patients.



Hormone and ovulation-supporting medicines are frequently used in fertility treatments, sometimes in conjunction with minor surgical procedures.



North America was the largest region in the fertility treatment market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the fertility treatment market.



The regions covered in the fertility treatment report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product types of fertility are reagents, and equipment.A reagent is a material or compound that is added to a system to produce a chemical reaction or to determine whether or not a reaction occurred.



The treatments are performed on female and male in fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers, and clinical research institutes.



The growth in the median age of first-time motherhood combined with change in lifestyle increased the difficulty of conceiving, increasing the demand for fertility treatment.The median age of first-time motherhood has increased all over the globe due to late marriages, contraceptive techniques, and an increase in the number of women who prioritize their careers over starting a family.



In 2020, the average age of first-time mothers in America has risen from 21 to 26.Women in other developed countries are also deferring, with the typical first birth occurring at the age of 31 for new mothers.



In this scenario, a growing number of women are opting for IVF treatments, which is expected to drive this market.



The high cost and low success rate of In vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment is a major factor that limits the growth of the fertility treatments market.In vitro fertilization is a fertilization process in which an egg is fertilized with sperm outside the body, in vitro.



In vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment costs differ in many countries due to the lack of refund policies.Moreover, insurance companies usually do not cover infertility treatments.



According to the American society of reproductive medicine, in the USA, the average cost of an IVF cycle is $12,400 and the average cost of an IVF cycle using fresh embryos is $8,158 with a median cost at $7,500.The rate of success of IVF treatments is only 28% to 35%, which decreases with the increase in woman’s age.



For example, for women, the success rate is 32.2% under 35 and 1.9% for women aged over 44. Thus, the high cost and low success rate of IVF treatment restrict the growth of the fertility treatment market.



Development of new techniques to treat infertility using a human’s body is a key trend in the fertility treatments market.INVOcell is an IVF alternative that uses the woman’s body to support fertilization, thus eliminating the cost of a laboratory incubator.



The INVOcell device is placed with the eggs and sperm in the vaginal cavity, allowing for the stability of the natural environment, pH, and gas to help in fertilization.INVOcell, which is made in Medford, Massachusetts by INVO Bioscience, costs around $6,800 including medication.



Although IVF generated more quality embryos, the birth rates between IVF and INVOcell are similar. According to the journal of assisted reproduction and genetics, 12 out of 20 women gave birth to 15 babies in IVF including three sets of twins and 11 out of 20 women gave birth to 16 babies in INVOcell group including five sets of twins.



In August 2022, CCRM Fertlity, an American fertility treatment company, acquired Institute for Reproductive Medicine & Sciences (IRMS) for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition would add world class proprietary reproductive medicine offerings to the CCRM’s portfolio and expand its footprint across 11 major metropolitan areas with 34 locations across the US and Canada.



Institute for Reproductive Medicine and Science (IRMS) is a US-based fertility research and treatment company having its presence in major metropolitan areas.



The countries covered in the fertility treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The fertility treatment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides fertility treatment market statistics, including fertility treatment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a fertility treatment market share, detailed fertility treatment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the fertility treatment industry. This fertility treatment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

