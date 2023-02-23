Polyolefins Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $298.34 Billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.4%

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyolefins Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polyolefins market is expected to grow from $173.96 billion in 2021 to $193.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The polyolefins market is expected to reach $298.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.4%.

Major players in the polyolefins market are Exxonmobil Corporation, SABIC, Sinopec Group, Total SA, Arkema SA, LyondellBasell Industries, Braskem SA, Total SA, BASF SE, Sinopec Group, Bayer AG, Reliance Industries, Borealis Ag, Ineos Group AG, Repsol, Petrochina Company Ltd, Ducor Petrochemical, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co., and Reliance Industries.



The polyolefins market consists of the sale of polyolefin products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) used for packaging, and making blow-molded components in toys. Polyolefins are a group of polymers containing simple olefins and are categorized as a type of thermoplastics. They are comprised solely of hydrogen and carbon and are obtained from oil and natural gas.



The main types of polyolefins are polyethylene - HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE, polypropylene, and other types. Polypropylene refers to plastic produced using a method involving the polymerization of propylene. The applications include films and sheets, blow molding, injection molding, profile extrusion, and other applications. These are used in packaging, automotive, construction, pharmaceuticals or medical, electronics, and electricals.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the polyolefins market in 2021 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this polyolefins market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The polyolefins market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides polyolefins market statistics, including polyolefins industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a polyolefins market share, detailed polyolefins market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the polyolefins industry. This polyolefins market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



An increase in demand for packaged food is expected to propel the growth of the polyolefins market going forward. Packaged food is a type of food that saves time in food acquisition, preparation, and is ready-to-eat food from grocery stores. Polyolefins are used to pack food products with mechanical strength, and cost-efficiency, as a result, increasing demand for packaged food increases the demand for polyolefins market.

For instance, according to the Press Information Bureau, a nodal agency of the Government of India, India exported more than $ 2.14 billion worth of final food products in 2020-21. The export of products under the ready-to-eat (RTE), ready-to-cook (RTC) and ready-to-serve (RTS) categories rose by more than 23% to $ 1011 million from April to October (2021-22) compared to $ 823 million reported in April to October (2020-21). Therefore, an increase in demand for packaged food is driving the growth of the polyolefins market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the polyolefins market. Major companies operating in the polyolefins market are focused on product innovations to strengthen their position in the market.

The countries covered in the polyolefins market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $193.65 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $298.34 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.4% Regions Covered Global

