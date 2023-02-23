Underground Gas Storage Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast Report to 2026: by Region, Countries and Companies

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Underground Gas Storage Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region, Countries and Companies including details of New Build and Expansion (Announcements and Cancellations) Projects, 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global working gas capacity of underground gas storage sites is expected to grow by 12% from 16.8 trillion cubic feet (tcf) in 2022 to 18.8 tcf by 2026.

Among regions, globally the Former Soviet Union (FSU), Europe, and the Middle East lead in terms of total working gas capacity additions from planned and announced projects with 1.1 tcf, 882 billion cubic feet (bcf), and 570 bcf, respectively.



Scope

Planned and announced underground gas storage capacity additions by key regions, countries, and companies

Planned and announced capital expenditure outlook by key countries and companies globally

Planned and announced capex of underground gas storage plants by region, key countries and companies

Details of the major planned and announced underground gas storage plants globally up to 2026

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up to date information available on the underground gas storage plants globally

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the global underground gas storage industry

Facilitate decision making on the basis of outlook of underground gas storage capacity data

Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about underground gas storage plants globally

Keep abreast of key planned and announced underground gas storage plants globally

Assess your competitor's planned and announced underground gas storage plants and capacities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Underground Gas Storage Outlook to 2026

1.1 Key Highlights



2. Key Projects Announcements and Cancellations

2.1 Announced Projects

2.2 Stalled Projects

2.3 Key Cancelled Projects



3. Global Working Gas Capacity and Capex Outlook

3.1 Planned and Announced Gas Storage Sites by Region

3.2 Working Gas Capacity by Region

3.3 Planned and Announced Working Gas Storage Capacity by Key Countries

3.4 Planned and Announced Working Gas Storage Capacity by Key Companies

3.5 New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Storage Sites by Region

3.6 New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Storage Sites by Key Countries

3.7 New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Storage Sites by Key Companies



4. Regional Capex Outlook by Country and Company

4.1 Asia - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Storage Sites by Key Countries

4.2 Asia - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Storage Sites Key Companies

4.3 Europe - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Storage Sites by Key Countries

4.4 Europe - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Storage Sites by Key Companies

4.5 FSU - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Storage Sites by Key Countries

4.6 FSU - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Storage Sites by Key Companies

4.7 Middle East - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Storage Sites by Key Countries

4.8 Middle East - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Storage Sites by Key Companies

4.9 North America - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Storage Sites by Country

4.10 North America - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Storage Sites by Key Companies

4.11 Oceania - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Storage Sites by Country

4.12 Oceania - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Storage Sites by Key Companies

4.13 South America - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Storage Sites by Key Countries

4.14 South America - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Storage Sites by Key Companies



5. Working Gas Capacity Additions by Site-Type and Region

5.1 Depleted Oil and Gas Field-Type Gas Storage, Planned and Announced Working Gas Capacity Additions by Region

5.2 Aquifer-Type Gas Storage, Planned and Announced Working Gas Capacity Additions by Region

5.3 Salt Cavern-Type Gas Storage, Planned and Announced Working Gas Capacity Additions by Region

5.4 Other Types of Gas Storage, Planned and Announced Working Gas Capacity Additions by Region



6. Top 15 Global Planned and Announced Gas Storage Sites by Site

6.1 Depleted Oil and Gas Field-Type, Top 15 Global Planned and Announced Gas Storage Site

6.2 Salt Cavern-Type, Top 15 Global Planned and Announced Gas Storage Sites

6.3 Aquifer-Type, Top 15 Global Planned and Announced Gas Storage Sites

6.4 Other Types of Global Planned and Announced Gas Storage Sites



7. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xy2v3f-gas?w=12



Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.