Royal Farms Celebrates Raising over $3M for Johns Hopkins Children’s Center

BALTIMORE, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baltimore-based Convenience Store Chain Royal Farms, known for its “World-Famous Chicken,” has been donating to Johns Hopkins Children's Center since 1994. Since then, Royal Farms has raised over $3 million dollars through their Coin Cannister initiative.



Royal Farms plans to continue their dedicated efforts in supporting the Johns Hopkins community. Royal Farms’ funds have helped support families with financial need by providing funds, alleviating stressful ancillary costs and financial burden, an absolute lifesaver for parents with children in the hospital. Additionally, unrestricted funds support the Child Life and Social Work programs, making the hospital a little less scary for Hopkins’ most vulnerable patients.

“We are so grateful for the extraordinary partnership of Royal Farms over the past three decades. Royal Farms’ support of Johns Hopkins Children’s Center has allowed us to provide our children and families with comfort care programs and items not covered by insurance, as well as our faculty and staff with invaluable funds to further their research so that we can help even more families,” said Johns Hopkins Spokesperson, Cynthia Palacz.

Without unrestricted funds, the Children’s Center would not be able to support faculty with grants to advance research, education, and clinical care, further strengthening our ability to care for and treat patients at the Children’s Center and beyond. Royal Farms’ support of family meals and special events allow hospitalized children and their families to have fun and feel a sense of normalcy during an incredibly challenging time.

Johns Hopkins Children’s Center continues to be the top pediatric hospital in Maryland and the only Level 1 trauma center for pediatric patients in the region. The 209-bed pediatric facility and exclusively private-room neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) allow Johns Hopkins to treat the children in the community as well as the sickest children from across the country and world.

To learn more about donating to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center please visit: www.hopkinskids.org.