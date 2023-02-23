New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Liquid Biopsy Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229154/?utm_source=GNW

The global liquid biopsy market will grow from $5.17 billion in 2022 to $6.68 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The liquid biopsy market is expected to grow to $20.39 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 32.2%.



A liquid biopsy is a quick and painless substitute for surgical biopsies that allows medical professionals to learn a lot about a tumor from a small blood sample.Liquid biopsy is a diagnostic test performed on blood to detect the presence of any cancerous cells in the blood.



It is used to detect cancer at an early stage.



North America was the largest region in the liquid biopsy market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the liquid biopsy market.



The regions covered in the liquid biopsy market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product types of liquid biopsy are assays kits, instruments, and services.Assay Kits provide the reagents needed to conduct analytical tests for the measurement of specific analytes in industries such as food, cereals and dietary fiber, dairy, analytical laboratories, animal feed and nutrition, biofuels, biotechnology, wine, malting and brewing, and research.



The various clinical applications include early cancer screening, therapy selection, treatment monitoring, and recurrence monitoring orthopedics that are used by reference laboratories, hospitals and physician laboratories, and academic and research centers.



Government funds for refining cancer detection drive the growth of the liquid biopsy market.Government funds help researchers in drug discovery, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases such as Cancer.



For instance, in 2021, National Cancer Institute (NCI), a USA-based government agency increased its grant monies to $678,000 from $570,000 in 2020. Furthermore, in 2022, National Institute of Health (NIH), an American medical research agency was granted a fund of $46.6 billion and $6.9 billion was awarded to National Cancer Institute (NCI), an American cancer research agency, for advancing cancer research. Therefore, government funds positively impact the growth of the liquid biopsy market.



Unclear regulations on laboratory developed tests (LDT) for liquid biopsy have always been a major challenge in the liquid biopsy market.A laboratory developed test (LDT) is an in-vitro diagnostic test (IVD) intended for clinical use that is designed, manufactured to be used in a single laboratory.



For instance, according to Tecan, an Swiss provider of laboratory instruments, the future of U.S. FDA regulations for laboratory developed tests was uncertain. Such delays in the approval of liquid biopsy tests by the FDA are expected to have a negative impact on the liquid biopsy market.



Companies are rapidly adopting new market dynamics and focusing primarily on new product launches, to meet the ever-increasing need for liquid biopsy products and services, to increase their revenue, and also for gaining a competitive edge over their rivals. For instance, In August 2020, Personalis, Inc., a USA-based advanced cancer genomics company, revealed the introduction of NeXT Liquid Biopsy, a high-performance, exome-scale, tumor-profiling device that uses blood samples from innovative solid tumor cancer patients. NeXT Liquid Biopsy, combined with Personalis’ leading immunoid NeXT tissue profiling tool, allows a more detailed immuno-genomics image of the tumor which can now be tracked over time from blood samples. These abilities can enable biopharmaceutical businesses to improve their knowledge of tumor biology, specifically resistance mechanisms, to help create next-generation cancer therapies. Thus, companies are investing in the development of new products in the liquid biopsy market.



In October 2020, EXACT Sciences Corporation, a USA-based molecular diagnostics company with an initial focus on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer acquired Thrive Earlier Detection for $2.15 billion. The acquisition of Thrive is a significant move for EXACT Sciences Corporation in ensuring that blood-based, multi-cancer screening becomes a reality and ultimately a standard of care. Thrive Earlier Detection, a USA-based healthcare company that integrates earlier cancer detection into routine medical care.



The countries covered in the liquid biopsy market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



