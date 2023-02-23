New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Diagnostic Imaging Services Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229153/?utm_source=GNW

The global 3d diagnostic imaging services market will grow from $195.51 billion in 2022 to $207.38 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The 3d diagnostic imaging services market is expected to grow to $262.32 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.1%.



The 3D diagnostic imaging services market includes revenues earned by entities by providing PET, sonography, and mammography services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



3D diagnostic imaging services include optical imaging of body to visualize internals of body in 3D. These services are used for diagnostic purposes. 3D Diagnostic imaging enables medical professionals to probe within your body in search of signs of a disease.



North America was the largest region in the 3D diagnostic imaging services market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the 3D diagnostic imaging services market.



The regions covered in the 3D diagnostic imaging services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main techniques of 3D diagnostic imaging services are ultrasound, MRI, X-ray, computed tomography, others.An ultrasound is a type of imaging test that utilizes sound waves to create images of organs, tissues, and other structures within the body.



The various applications include oncology, cardiology, orthopedics, and others that are used by diagnostic centers, hospitals and research centers.



The demand for point-of-care testing (PoCT) has been steadily increasing over the years.The growth in demand is likely to continue and drive the market for 3D diagnostic imaging services market.



This is because PoCT allows physicians and medical staff to accurately achieve real-time, lab-quality diagnostic results within minutes rather than hours.Also, the changing healthcare delivery system is aimed at delivering cost effective care at patient’s home.



In most of the countries, especially developing countries, more effective care for infectious diseases is needed.PoCT technologies provide effective care with easy-to-use devices and improved analytical performance and recent improvements in the speed, usability and affordability of medical imaging with 3D integration have greatly expanded the capabilities of PoCT testing systems.



These advances are greatly driving the 3D diagnostic imaging services market.



The 3D diagnostic imaging services market is constrained by the shortage of qualified and skilled healthcare resources.The main reasons are the aging workforce, the complexity of the latest procedures and their reluctance towards learning the new procedures, and shrinking number of accredited training programs.



According to the WHO, there will be a shortage of 18 million health workers by 2030, with the majority of this personnel coming from low- and lower-middle-income countries.The shortage of skilled workforce is expected to affect the 3D diagnostic imaging services market.



Therefore, there is an urgent need to train more healthcare professionals in the latest procedures and technologies including 3D imaging to enable accurate diagnosis and treatment in the most efficient manner.



Introduction of improved data storage and information sharing systems such as medical cloud technology is creating more growth opportunities for 3D diagnostic imaging.This is because medical imaging requires adequate resources to process, store, exchange and use large quantities of medical data for appropriate diagnostic and treatment decisions, and advanced cloud computing in medical imaging addresses these concerns.



Cloud computing is an emerging solution for questions related to delivering complex services and data interchange over the internet.Cloud computing technology enables medical data sharing across regions, allowing more patients to obtain the medical resources they need.



It allows easy retrieval of data and provides doctors with more convenient clinical image data services (clear and informative images). Medical cloud imaging has become an important field of cloud computing.



In January 2020, Metropolis Healthcare, a chain of diagnostic companies, acquired 51% stake in Shraddha Diagnostic Centre for Rs 9.36 Crores ($1.27 million). This acquisition helps Metropolis Healthcare expand its geographical reach in 9 cities and towns in India. Shraddha Diagnostics is a private company that majorly serves the B2B segment.



The countries covered in the 3D diagnostic imaging services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The 3D diagnostic imaging services market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides 3D diagnostic imaging services market statistics, including 3D diagnostic imaging services industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a 3D diagnostic imaging services market share, detailed 3D diagnostic imaging services market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the 3D diagnostic imaging services industry. This 3D diagnostic imaging services market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

