Global Cloud IAM Market Report 2022 to 2027: Players Include Microsoft, Okta, OneLogin, Oracle and Ping Identity

The global cloud IAM market size reached US$ 3.93 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 13.42 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.71% during 2021-2027.

Cloud identity and access management (IAM) refers to a cloud-based service that controls the permission and access of users and cloud resources.

It includes password and access management, single sign-on, user provisioning, directory services, audit governance, and compliance management. Cloud IAM is widely used by businesses and organizations to authenticate, authorize, and evaluate users according to set policies and roles.

It improves security, protects data, reduces risk exposure, and prevents cyber-attacks. It is an easy-to-use framework that promotes user satisfaction, improves productivity, and minimizes capital expenditure. As a result, it finds extensive applications across retail, education, healthcare, telecommunication, media, and information technology (IT) industries.



The rising incidences of cyber-attacks and the increasing regulatory compliance burdens are the key factors driving the market. Cloud IAM is a cost-effective, scalable, and flexible platform that provides multifactor authentication, provisioning, and de-provisioning of user access and assists in preventing revenue loss and reducing data breaches.

Furthermore, the increasing demand for cloud IAM across enterprises to protect systems from unauthorized access and misuse, authenticate users, and track user activities is providing a considerable boost to the market. Additionally, the adoption of blockchain technology in cloud IAM to develop decentralized and secured methods of verification and storage of identity credentials to prevent fraud and identity theft is providing an impetus to the market growth.

Moreover, the integration of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to quickly analyze threats and malicious code and improve security is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Other factors, including the emerging trends of bring-your-own-device (BYOD), choose-your-own-device (CYOD), and other mobility services; the proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices; rising adoption by several governments due to strict cyber-security policies; and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market.



