Arcadis successfully issues inaugural €500m Eurobond

Amsterdam, 23 February 2023 – Arcadis N.V., (Euronext: ARCAD), today announced the successful pricing of its inaugural Eurobond Offering. The senior unsecured fixed rate notes of €500 million have an annual coupon of 4.875%, a preliminary rating of BBB- from Standard & Poor’s and are due in 2028.

The net proceeds of the notes will be used towards refinancing the bridge facility used to finance the acquisitions of IBI Group and DPS Group.

The offering was multiple times oversubscribed, attracting strong interest from a broad institutional investor base.

Commenting on the announcement, Virginie Duperat-Vergne, CFO Arcadis said: “We are extremely pleased with the successful issuance of our inaugural Eurobond and the interest shown by investors in Arcadis. This marks an important milestone in development of our company and financing strategy by further diversifying our financing sources and investor base.”

Settlement and issue of the notes is scheduled for February 28, 2023. Application has been made for the notes to be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and for trading on the unregulated market of EuroMTF.

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is a leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 36,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €4.0 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com .

