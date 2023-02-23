RCCAO: Infrastructure & Immigration Key to Building Ontario

Vaughan, ON, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulfil investments for new critical infrastructure, fund state-of-good-repair work for existing infrastructure, and reform the immigration system to welcome more skilled trade workers to Ontario. This was the Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario’s (RCCAO) message to the Government of Ontario as part of the 2023 provincial budget consultations.

Nadia Todorova, Executive Director of RCCAO took part in the regional pre-budget consultations in Toronto, as a part of the Ministry of Finance’s consultations touring the province. Nadia’s remarks expanded on three priorities:

Fulfill investments for Ontario’s new critical transportation projects, such as the Bradford Bypass, Highway 413, and Ontario Line. Fund state-of-good-repair work to maintain infrastructure and maximize its lifespan, including roads, water, and transit across Ontario. Enact immigration reform to welcome more skilled trades workers to Ontario.

“Ontario needs more skilled trades and construction workers,” said Todorova. “Enacting immigration reforms to at least double the allocations for the NOC-C Pilot will have an immediate impact to expand industry’s capacity to meet the needs of the province and get more people working to help build Ontario.”

The GTA is among the fastest growing regions in North America and expects to welcome an additional 2.8 million people over the next 25 years, with 58% of that growth destined for York, Halton, and Peel regions. This growth will increase demand for critical infrastructure on everything from water, housing, transit systems, highways and roads.

It is also imperative for the Government of Ontario to remain focused on providing financial assistance for the maintenance of infrastructure assets. Investing in state-of-good-repair work is a foundational element to keeping regional economies strong and ensuring Ontario’s economic growth and competitiveness.

Background on RCCAO: The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) is a labour-management construction alliance. Since its formation in 2005, RCCAO has been a leading industry advocate for infrastructure investment. It has commissioned 60 independent, solutions-based research reports to help inform decision makers. www.rccao.com

