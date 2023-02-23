New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Semiconductor Assembly And Packaging Equipment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282465/?utm_source=GNW

The global semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market will grow from $10.44 billion in 2022 to $11.82 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market is expected to grow to $18.72 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.2%.



The semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market consists of sales of precision ACCRETECH dicing blades, probing machines, polish grinders, high rigid grinder, CMP, edge shaping products, sliced wafer demounting and cleaning machine.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment refer to a device used for an integrated chip to function, it needs to be connected to the package or directly to the printed circuit.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market in 2022.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market.



The regions covered in the semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment are plating equipment, inspection and dicing equipment, wire bonding equipment, and die-bonding equipment.Wire bonding equipment refers to a wire connecting two pieces of equipment, for hazard prevention.



The various applications involved are consumer electronics, healthcare devices, automotive, enterprise storage, and other applications. The various end-users included are OSATs and IDMs.



Rising demand for consumer electronics is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market.Consumer electronics is a key segment that is entirely dependent on the semiconductor industry.



According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian appliance and consumer electronics market stood at $10.93 billion in 2019 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 9% to reach $48.37 billion by 2022. In recent years, the applications of semiconductor Integrated Circuits (ICs) in various electronic devices are continuously increasing to perform multiple functions. Therefore, growing consumer electronics is likely to intensify the demand for semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment.



The COVID-19 outbreak hindered the growth of the semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market.Lockdowns have been imposed in many countries across the globe affecting the manufacturing and supply chains of many industries including the semiconductor industry.



For instance, according to a survey on the impact of COVID-19 on the semiconductor industry released by the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) in collaboration with KPMG, about 63% of respondents reported supply chain shortages attributed to COVID-19. Semiconductors and electronics manufacturing have suffered considerable losses during the coronavirus outbreak, adversely impacting the market growth during 2020.



In December 2021, YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc), a US-based manufacturing company engaged in providing process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging acquired SPEC (Semiconductor Process Equipment Corporation) for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Yes would provide better technological expertise to markets including HPC, artificial intelligence/machine learning, 5G, autonomous driving, augmented reality, and other computationally intensive applications.



This would further benefit its current and future customers.SPEC is a US-based company providing surface conditioning wet process equipment.



SPEC portfolio includes cleaning, etching, stripping, and plating equipment.



The countries covered in the semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market statistics, including semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market share, detailed semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment industry. This semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

