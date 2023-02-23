RHONDOS Names Maria Yazar Director of Customer Success

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RHONDOS, the leaders in securing and observing SAP data, today announced the appointment of Maria Yazar to Director of Customer Success. Reporting to the President, Matt Colabrese, and effective immediately, Yazar will be accountable for the RHONDOS customer experience, facilitating maximum return on investment and best-in-class outcomes from RHONDOS’ solutions and services.







With 15 years’ experience in the SAP ecosystem, most recently as a Senior Customer Success Manager for SAP EMEA/MEE, she brings a depth of familiarity and expertise surrounding the challenges that SAP teams face daily. Over the course of her career, Yazar has held integral roles in customer success program design, product management, and consulting on complex SAP business processes at international corporations. Her experience aligning SAP teams on the path to success during greenfield implementations and new use case expansion will be invaluable for RHONDOS as the company continues to serve the world’s largest brands.

“Customer Success has always been part of our organizational DNA, and I am thrilled to have Maria stepping into this leadership role as we continue to expand our offerings and customer base,” said Matt Colabrese. “Maria has a proven ability to guide customers from onboarding through value-realization on truly transformative technology projects. Her passion and excitement for helping us secure and observe SAP systems like never before was evident throughout the interview process, and we can’t wait to see the ways she elevates and scales our exceptional customer experience.”

“At RHONDOS, my priority is guaranteeing our customers the ability to monitor increasingly complex landscapes and drive positive outcomes,” said Yazar. “It is an incredibly exciting experience to lead RHONDOS’ best-in-class customer success program. I look forward to connecting with our partner organizations to empower them to safeguard their SAP security postures, accelerate insightful monitoring, and reduce time to measurable value.”

About RHONDOS

The RHONDOS team is committed to partnering with you to make you the SAP HERO in your organization. We secure and observe SAP data for the North American market and provide first-line support and implementation services that facilitate maximum return on investment when ingesting SAP security logs, performance metrics, and business data into your observability platform of choice. See what is now possible with SAP data at https://www.rhondos.com.

