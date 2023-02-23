New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Organic Fruit And Nut Farming Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282203/?utm_source=GNW





The global organic fruit and nut farming market will grow from $33.9 billion in 2022 to $38.06 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The organic fruit and nut farming market is expected to grow to $60.82 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.4%.



The organic fruit and nut farming market consists of revenues earned by entities that are engaged in growing organic fruit and nut farming products including organic orange groves; organic citrus groves; and other organic noncitrus fruit and tree nuts.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Organic fruit farming is defined as the practice of growing crops without the use of herbicides, synthetic pesticides, and fertilizers. Organic nuts farming refers to growing nuts without the use of chemicals such as pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers.



North America was the largest region in the organic fruit and nut farming market in 2022.South America was the second largest region in the organic fruit and nut farming market.



The regions covered in the organic fruit and nut farming market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of organic fruit and nut farming are orange groves, citrus groves, non-citrus fruit, nuts, and other products.Orange groves refer to a group of orange trees growing together.



The farming types include pure organic farming and integrated organic farming that are distributed through hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and other channels.



The increasing demand for organic food is a key factor driving the growth of the organic fruit and nut farming market.One of the most important realisations worldwide during the COVID-19 pandemic is the need to develop strong immunity as a potential barrier against deadly viruses.



With plenty of antioxidants and nutrients, organic food offers one of the best ways to enhance immunity.So, consumers are willing to purchase and even pay an additional price for organic food.



In 2020, the global organic food industry will be experiencing rapid growth as customers continue to recognise immunity as essential weaponry. Therefore, this increasing demand for organic food is expected to drive the growth of the organic fruit and nut farming market.



The production of organic crops in the vertical farming method is a key trend in the organic fruit and nut farming market.The method of cultivating crops indoors by utilising vertical space to enhance growth is known as vertical farming.



A vertical farm will increase food production per acre of land, and by sitting near an urban environment, this can minimise long distribution chains and get fresher food to consumers’ tables.Using this process, a US-based company, Plenty, produces fruit and vegetables, and the company is building a 100,000 square foot vertical farming warehouse.



This farm is planned to generate 4.5 million pounds of greens each year.



In June 2021, Arable Capital Partners, a US-based investment firm focused exclusively on the food and agribusiness sector, acquired Royal Ridge Fruits, Dorsing Farms, Inc. and related entities. This is a strong vertically integrated platform investment relationship that would enable Arable to take advantage of new growth prospects. Royal Ridge Fruits is a US-based grower and processor of organic fruit and farming.



The countries covered in the organic fruit and nut farming market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The organic fruit and nut farming market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides organic fruit and nut farming market statistics, including organic fruit and nut farming industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an organic fruit and nut farming market share, detailed organic fruit and nut farming market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the organic fruit and nut farming industry. This organic fruit and nut farming market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282203/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________