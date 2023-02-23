New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Organic Grain Farming Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282202/?utm_source=GNW





The global organic grain farming market will grow from $42.86 billion in 2022 to $46.55 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The organic grain farming market is expected to grow to $65.07 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.7%.



The organic grain farming market consists of revenues earned by entities that produce organic corn, organic wheat, and other organic grain farming.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Organic grain farming refers to growing organic grain crops and grain seeds using organic farming, which reduces the use of toxins in the soil, such as diesel and fertilizer that may harm the earth or leach into water supplies.



North America was the largest region in the organic grain farming market in 2022.South America was the second largest region in the organic grain farming market.



The regions covered in the organic grain farming market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of organic grain farming are organic corn, organic wheat, and other types.Organic corn is a non-GMO source of vitamin C and magnesium, as well as a significant source of dietary fiber.



The farming types include pure organic farming and integrated organic farming that are used in the household, commercial, and other sectors.



The increasing preference of consumers for organic food products is a key factor driving the growth of the organic grain farming market.Enhanced performance and better quality of products have driven the growth of organic products in the last five years.



For instance, according to the research institute of organic agriculture (FiBL) 2020, globally, there are more than 70 million hectares of organic farmland.Also, the rising demand has motivated manufacturers to make organic food more accessible to mainstream markets.



For example, Woolworths and Coles supermarkets in Australia now sell a broader variety of organic produce, making it more convenient to purchase organic goods.



The risks associated with the high cost of transition and uncertain market guarantees at the end of the transition period are a key factor hampering the growth of the organic grain farming market.The transition time for a farmer to switch to organic grain production is 36 months from the last prohibited product being used.



In the transition period, the farmer pays all the organic production costs but sells them to the traditional markets as they cannot be sold organically.So, the farmer may lose around $208,705 each year, with a cumulative deficit of $417,000 by year two.



The farmer can market grains for organic rates in the third year to a profit of $843,000, but it needs $417,000 in working capital to get out of years one and two. Therefore, the risks associated with the high cost of transition and the uncertain market guarantee at the end of the transition period are expected to hinder the growth of the organic grain farming market.



The internet of things (IoT)-enabled smart farming is a key trend in the organic grain farming market.IoT-enabled devices and sensors are installed in the field, and farmers can easily access this data via tablets and cell phones.



For example, in January 2021, according to an article published by YourStory, a India based startup magazine, "numerous horticulture farmers can now manage their crops profitably and remotely thanks to the precision agricultural firm Fasal, which utilizes AI, IoT, and analytics to take the guesswork out of farming. IoT is used by agtech firm Fasal to enable remote horticulture farming.



In July 2022, Albert Lea Seed House, a US based company specializing in non-GMO and organic seed, acquired Blue River Organic Seed for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Albert Lea Seed offers the greatest genetics specifically suited to organic farming, supplied by a team with a farmer focus and expertise in organic farming and from a family-owned business dedicated to the long-term expansion and success of organic farming.



Blue River Organic Seed is a US-based organic seed production company specializing in organic corn, silage, soybean, alfalfa, forages, and sorghum seeds.



The countries covered in the organic grain farming market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The organic grain farming market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides organic grain farming market statistics, including organic grain farming industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an organic grain farming market share, detailed organic grain farming market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the organic grain farming industry. This organic grain farming market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

