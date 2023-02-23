New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Organic Oilseed Farming Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282201/?utm_source=GNW



The global organic oilseed farming market will grow from $4.36 billion in 2022 to $5.18 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The organic oilseed farming market is expected to grow to $10.4 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 19.0%.



The organic oilseed farming market consists of revenues earned by entities that are engaged in growing organic oilseed farming products such as organic soybeans, organic sunflower seeds, organic rapeseeds, organic sesame seeds, and other organic oilseeds.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Organic oilseed farming is defined as growing organic oilseeds in full compliance with organic farming standards, ensuring that their natural quality remains intact.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the organic oilseed farming market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the organic oilseed farming market.



The regions covered in the organic oilseed farming market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of organic oilseeds are soybeans, sesame, rapeseed, groundnuts, sunflower seeds, and other seeds.Soybeans are part of the pea (legume) vegetable family and have been a staple of Asian cuisines.



The methods used for organic oilseeds are crop diversity, soil management, weed management, and controlling. The farming types include pure organic farming and integrated organic farming that are applied in household consumption, food service, biofuels, and other application areas.



Growing demand for organic oil extracted from organic oilseeds and their products is driving the organic oilseeds farming market.The increase in awareness about the harmful effects of conventionally produced oil on an individual’s health as well as on the environment is making individuals prefer the oil produced from organic oilseeds.



The demand is not only for edible purposes but also to produce greener cosmetics.The by-products produced after the extraction of organic oilseeds are used as a high-protein organic feed for animals raised organically.



For instance, in November 2021, Biofuels International, a UK-based magazine, reported that the most current USDA projection predicted that 214.8 million metric tons of vegetable oils would be produced worldwide between 2021/22—an increase of 8.21 million metric tons from 2020–21. Trillium Organics is offering USDA certified organic skin care products made from organically produced ingredients. Their organic body oil is made with olive, jojoba, and sunflower oils. Therefore, the growing demand for organic oil extracted from organic oilseeds and their by-products drives the organic oilseed farming market.



The mechanical weed management method is gaining traction in the organic oilseed farming market.The most common problem associated with organic oilseeds is the growth of weeds that destroy the crop.



Vytautas Magnus University Agriculture Academy conducted a field experiment and has inferred that thermal and mechanical weed control alongside bio-preparations in droughty years significantly reduced the number of weed seedlings in the growing seasons, namely autumn and spring.



The countries covered in the organic oilseed farming market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



