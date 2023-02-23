New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Organic Vegetable Farming Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282200/?utm_source=GNW





The global organic vegetable farming market will grow from $8.29 billion in 2022 to $8.7 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The organic vegetable farming market is expected to grow to $10.55 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.9%.



The organic vegetable farming market consists of revenues earned by entities that are engaged in growing organic vegetable farming products including organic chillies and peppers, organic potatoes, organic lettuce and chicory, organic tomatoes, organic cauliflowers and broccoli, organic onions, and other organic vegetables.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Organic vegetable farming refers to the method of crop production that involves the use of biological materials to prevent the use of synthetic pesticides, genetically modified organisms, antibiotics, and fertilizers. Organic farming provides high-quality and healthy food to humans while protecting the environment from pollution, soil degradation, and erosion to optimize biological productivity.



The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the organic vegetable farming market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the organic vegetable farming market.



The regions covered in the organic vegetable farming market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of organic vegetable farming are pure organic farming and integrated organic farming.Integrated organic farming is a zero-waste, cyclical process in which waste products from one operation are recycled into nutrients for other operations.



The various methods include composting, crop rotation, cutting, mulching, polyculture, soil management, and weed management that are used for protected crops, salads, green vegetables, root crops, potatoes, and others.



Rising demand for organic food is anticipated to act as a major driver for the growth of the organic vegetable farming market during the period.The health benefits offered by organic food, such as high nutritional content, non-GMO, and being free from synthetic pesticides and fertilizers, tend to be a key factor for augmented demand for organic food, including organic vegetables.



According to the 2020 Organic Industry Survey released by the Organic Trade Association, U.S. organic food sales hit $50.1 billion in 2020, up by 4.6% from 2019. Due to the beneficial impact on the health of organic growers, assistants, their families, and customers, as they are less exposed to harmful chemicals, and the increasing consumer’s preferences for organic food, it is projected to generate higher demand for organic vegetable farming during the forecast period.



The launch of various schemes by the governments of various countries across the world is promoting organic farming.Due to the health benefits and environmental benefits offered by organic products, governments are promoting organic farming activities by launching various schemes and encouraging the population to shift towards organic products.



For instance, the government of India is promoting organic farming under its two dedicated schemes—Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) and Mission Organic Value Chain Development for the North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER).Other schemes for the promotion of organic farming include Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), and Network Project for Organic Farming.



The launch of similar schemes worldwide is likely to provide ample avenues for the organic vegetable farming market’s growth shortly.



The high cost of organic farming in comparison with conventional farming is predicted to limit the growth of the organic vegetable farming market.According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN), the prices for organic food are higher than those of conventional products, an attribute to greater labour inputs and other costs incurred to produce high quantities of production to lower the overall cost.



Furthermore, organic vegetable farming does not use chemicals and toxic substances, which increase the cost of natural fertilisers along with the high cost of obtaining organic certification. This scenario is expected to hurt the organic vegetable farming market’s growth in the coming years.



In January 2021, L T Foods, an Indian rice manufacturer, acquired a 30% share in Leev. nu via its subsidiary Nature Bio Foods BV, with an option to acquire a further 21% ownership at the end of five years. This acquisition contributes to the expansion of LT Foods’ portfolio. Leev.nu is a Netherlands-based Organic Specialty Food Company with a portfolio that includes breakfast bars, nutritious snacks, a baking range, and so on.



The countries covered in the organic vegetable farming market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The organic vegetable farming market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides organic vegetable farming market statistics, including organic vegetable farming industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an organic vegetable farming market share, detailed organic vegetable farming market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the organic vegetable farming industry. This organic vegetable farming market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future state of the industry.

