Vaporizers Global Market Report 2023

The global vaporizers market is expected to grow from $13.05 billion in 2021 to $17.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The vaporizers market is expected to reach $44.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 27.2%.



The vaporizers market consists of sales of e-cigarette vaporizers, marijuana vaporizers, medical vaporizers, and other vaporizers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The vaporizer is defined as a device that is used to vaporize plant-based substances such as cannabis, tobacco, or other herbs or blends of essential oil for inhalation.



The main types of vaporizers market are e-cigarette vaporizers, marijuana vaporizers, and medical vaporizers.Marijuana vaporizers are devices that heat marijuana (either in dry herb or concentrate form) enough to transmit its active ingredients (THC) without any burning.



The distribution channels are online, and retail. The applications are personal use, medical application, and others.



Growing advancements in vaporizers are driving the growth of the vaporizers market.Enhanced vaporizers can measure the required amount of anesthetic agents and can self-regulate the supply of anesthetic agents.



For instance, GE Healthcare, a leading global medical technology, and life sciences company offers Aladdin Cassette, an electronic vaporizer that can measure the dose of anesthetic agents and store the information.



The anesthetic vaporizers require a continuous power supply.The need for a constant power supply for the vaporizers will restrain the market in emerging economies which lack energy infrastructure facilities.



For instance, in June 2022, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health, with 568 million people lacking access to electricity, Africa continues to be the least electrified continent in the world, whereas the percentage of people without access to electricity in Sub-Saharan Africa rose to 77% in 2020 as compared to previous years. This lack of energy infrastructure will hinder the growth of the vaporizers market.



Medicated cannabis vaporizers have gained increasing demand in the vaporizers market.Cannabis vaporizers have controlling heating technology and offer the possibility of precisely adjusting the temperature of the heater using a display on the unit, giving the user full control over the density of the aerosol produced.



For instance, Storz & Bickel, a subsidiary of Canopy growth corporation has developed and manufactured vaporizers (Volcano medic and the Mighty medic) as per European Medical Device Directive 93/42/ECC and Standard DIN EN 60601.



In December 2021, GE Healthcare, a US-based company provider of technologies, digital infrastructure, data analytics, and decision support tools acquired BK Medical for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition of BK Medical expands GE Healthcare’s $3 billion Ultrasound business from diagnostics to surgical and therapeutic interventions.



BK Medical is a US-based global intraoperative imaging and surgical navigation company.



The regions covered in the vaporizers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the vaporizers market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The vaporizers market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides vaporizers market statistics, including vaporizers industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a vaporizers market share, detailed vaporizers market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the vaporizers industry. This vaporizers market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

