Global Dog Treats Market Exhibits 22.5% CAGR to Reach US$ 275 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Research

Rockville, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growing interest of people in adopting dogs as a status symbol is estimated to increase the demand for dog treats. As per data provided by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global dog treats market is forecasted to reach a value of US$ 275 billion by the end of 2033, surging ahead at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).



People are adopting dogs and other pets to tackle anxiety and loneliness. Thus, rising pet ownership is resulting in increased demand for pet treats around the world. Furthermore, individuals from middle-income groups across developing nations such as Thailand, India, etc., are willing to spend a higher amount of money on nutritious foods for their pets, which is expected to generate lucrative opportunities for dog food providers over the coming years.

Dog treats are widely used as dietary supplements, which are given to dogs to keep them engaged and active. These are also used as medicinal supplements for dogs. Dog treats generally constitute only a minor part of the routine nutrition for dogs to meet adequate nutritional standards.

The rising trend of pet humanization owing to the increasing millennial pet ownership is resulting in increasing premiumization of dog treats across the globe. In addition, the rising disposable income of people is also contributing to their increased purchasing power. Further, nutritional and safety requirements of pets are serving as significant factors stimulating the demand for dog treats.

People are becoming aware of ingredients used in dog treats. In addition, they are also emphasizing the labeling of different dog treat products. Thus, the growing trend of pet humanization is estimated to serve as one of the pivotal factors propelling the demand for dog treats around the world over the coming 10 years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Worldwide demand for dog treats is estimated to reach a market valuation of US$ 275 billion by the end of 2033.

Global sales of dog treats are projected to surge at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

The global dog treats market is valued at US$ 36.1 billion in 2023.

Demand for dog treats in Canada is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 20.1%.

The wet food segment is anticipated to advance at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2033.

Sales of dog treats in Germany are projected to expand at a CAGR of 18% from 2023 to 2033.

“Rising trend of pet humanization owing to increasing millennial pet ownership and growing purchasing power of people have resulted in premiumization of dog treats,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Dog Treats Industry Research

By Product : Foods Dry Foods Wet Foods Treats & Mixers

By Raw Material : Plant-based Animal-based

By Cost : Premium Pet Foods Mass/Bulk Pet Foods

By Distribution Channel : Specialized Pet Food Shops Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Online Retailers Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Report Attributes Details Dog Treats Market Size in 2023 US$ 36.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (2033) US$ 275 Billion Global Market Growth Rate (2023 to 2033) 22.5% CAGR No. of Pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 227 Figures

Competitive Landscape

Key providers of dog treats have been investing in product innovation and new developments.

For instance,

FeedWerkz, based in Singapore, focuses on insect farming technology. In February 2022, the company announced the launch of a completely integrated pet food product range in the Singapore market, which is under the brand Conscious Creatures. This brand consists of highly sustainable, nutritious, and palatable dog treats, which are manufactured with sustainably farmed insects as key ingredients.



Key Companies Profiled

Ani Brands

The J. M. Smucker Company

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Plato Pet Treats

Nestle SA

Mars, Inc.

Grandma Lucy’s LLC

GA Pet Food Partners

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global pet treats market for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of product (foods, treats & mixers), raw material (plant-based, animal-based), cost category (premium pet foods, mass/bulk pet foods), distribution channel (specialized pet food shops, supermarkets/hypermarkets, online retailers, others), and across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

