FLG Partners Increases Capacity for Growth

Palo Alto, CA, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLG Partners, a leading CFO consulting practice and Board advisory services firm serving over 500 companies from startups to Fortune 100, has announced the election of Nancy Hargreaves as its most recent partner.

FLG’s Managing Partner, Laureen DeBuono notes “Nancy’s deep financial and operational experience in life sciences and consumer products builds on FLG’s core expertise in these sectors. We are continuing to increase our capacity through the addition of new partners to allow us to meet the strong demand for FLG’s CFO consulting, executive coaching and board advisory services in 2023.”

Ms. Hargreaves is located in the Bay Area. She has over 20 years of experience working with executive teams at early-stage life sciences and medtech companies pursuing commercialization as well as at high-growth manufacturing companies in consumer products. Prior to joining FLG, Nancy was CFO at Recros Medica, Inc. a clinical stage medical device company, CFO at Ionetix Inc. a radiopharmaceutical provider, and VP of Business Intelligence at Invuity Inc. (NASDAQ: IVTY), a medical technology company where she led multiple financings prior to the company’s IPO and ultimate sale to Stryker.

For more information about FLG's expanding team of C-suite partners, please visit flgpartners.com.

About FLG Partners, LLC

Founded in 2004, FLG Partners (www.flgpartners.com) is a leader in CFO solutions, and CEO and Board advisory services in Silicon Valley and the United States. FLG provides financial and operational leadership to companies ranging from newly funded startups to Fortune 100 companies across multiple sectors from technology and life sciences to consumer products, among others. The firm's partners engage clients in interim or long-term assignments in leadership roles that typically are consulting engagements. FLG's partners leverage their substantial expertise, objectivity and industry best-practices leadership to deliver superior value to clients including in business planning and execution; financings; SEC reporting and compliance; mergers, acquisitions and divestitures; troubled-company turnarounds and restructurings, IPOs and SPACs. FLG Partners has helped raise over $5 billion in growth financing, IPO, M&A and SPAC transactions for the firm’s clients since January 2021.





