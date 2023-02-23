New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Alkaline Batteries Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248555/?utm_source=GNW





The global alkaline batteries market is expected to grow from $6.49 billion in 2021 to $6.90 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The market is expected to reach $8.00 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.8%.



The alkaline batteries market consists of sales of specialty alkaline and non-specialty alkaline batteries.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Alkaline batteries are composed of zinc and manganese dioxide as electrodes.The positive electrode (cathode) in an alkaline battery is based on manganese (IV) oxide and the negative electrode (anode) is based on zinc.



Power in the battery is produced through two chemical reactions at the positive and negative electrodes. Manganese (IV) oxide is converted into manganese (III) oxide and hydroxyl ions at the positive electrode, while zinc reacts with the hydroxyl ions to release the electrons that power the circuit at the negative electrode.



The main product types of alkaline batteries market are specialty alkaline and non-specialty alkaline.The flashlight is a small battery-operated portable electric light.



The various sizes are AA, AAA, 9 volts, and others that are used for different applications such as flashlights, entertainment, toy and novelty, remote control, and others.



During the forecast period, the increase in demand for battery-operated toys is expected to drive the demand for alkaline batteries.The use of primary batteries such as alkaline batteries in electronic toys is expected to drive the market.



Battery-operated toys such as toy cars, dolls, robots, and drones are becoming popular.For example, in November 2022, according to OnBuy’s report, a UK-based online marketplace, sales in their toys and games division have increased dramatically during the past three years, by more than 1772 percent.



The growing popularity of battery-operated toys will continue to increase the demand for primary batteries. The increase in demand for battery-operated toys is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the alkaline batteries market.



The alkaline batteries market is restricted due to the increasing popularity of alternative technologies such as rechargeable batteries.Rechargeable batteries have gained immense popularity as they are a sustainable and ecological replacement for non-rechargeable batteries when compared to batteries made of alkaline batteries.



Rechargeable batteries also provide long-term cost benefits and enhanced durability. Since consumers have been adopting portable devices, such as mobile phones, laptops, cordless power tools, and MP3 players, the need for rechargeable batteries has grown substantially over the years.



Change in packaging techniques for alkaline batteries is the latest trend in the global alkaline batteries market.Alkaline batteries battery manufacturers are changing their battery packaging techniques to offer more convenience to their customers.



In the past, alkaline batteries were made with complex sealing systems and thick steel outer cases, and end caps.A unique method was developed that allowed manufacturers to use thinner packaging materials and more efficient seals.



More room was created for active materials within a given standard cell size, and that increased capacity. For instance, Panasonic Corp. has launched their alkaline batteries in packs of 10, believing that the new package size was especially practical for distributors since it allows more exact calculations.



In May 2021, ENTEK, a US-based company operating in lead-acid separators, lithium-ion separators, extruders, and engineering services acquired NSG Group r an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, ENTEK aims to enhance its capabilities in separator manufacturing and gain a competitive advantage in the battery market.



NSG Group, a Germany-based company operating in battery separators for lead-acid batteries.



The regions covered in the alkaline batteries market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the alkaline batteries market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



