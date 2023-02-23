Coram Deo Foundation Donates $225,000 to Global Aid Network (GAiN) and Samaritan's Purse for Humanitarian Aid in Syria and Turkey

Vancouver, BC, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vancouver, BC – February 23, 2023 The Coram Deo Foundation, led by Dr. Peter Chung, has responded to the humanitarian crisis in Turkey and Syria with significant donations to Global Aid Network (GAiN) and Samaritan's Purse. The donations have been made in response to the devastating earthquakes and severe winter storms in the region, and they have gone towards providing life-saving shelter, food, water, blankets, sleeping bags, tents, heaters, power suppliers, winter clothing, and medical assistance.

The Coram Deo Foundation has donated $125,000 to GAiN, a global non-profit working closely with local partners in Syria and Turkey to provide much-needed aid to those affected by the earthquakes. The situation is dire and urgent, and families are in great fear and uncertainty. By donating, the Coram Deo Foundation has been able to respond to basic needs for individuals in vulnerable situations, alleviate human suffering, and demonstrate its commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of those in need.

In addition, the Coram Deo Foundation has donated $100,000 to Samaritan's Purse for their three-tier field hospital in Antakya. This hospital has already rescued a 14-year-old boy who was trapped under rubble for days, and it continues to receive ambulances full of people every 10 minutes.

"We are committed to helping those in need, especially in times of crisis,” says Dr. Peter Chung, the founder of the Coram Deo Foundation. “We believe it is our responsibility to alleviate human suffering and show care and love for one another. Our donations to GAiN and Samaritan's Purse have gone a long way in providing essential aid to those affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria."

To learn more about the Coram Deo Foundation, please visit: www.coramdeofoundation.org.

