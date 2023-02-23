Flow Meters Play a Vital Role in a Variety of Industries — Here's Everything to Know, According to Experts

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to leading machine monitoring consultants Applied Measurement, regardless of the kind of infrastructure being managed, the ability to measure flow on a continuous basis is critical. Flow meters provide businesses with the information needed to maintain smooth operations and meet regulatory requirements.

Applied Measurement explains that as a flow meter measures how much liquid or gas moves through a pipeline in a given time period, the device provides crucial visibility into what's flowing where and helps operators determine whether systems are properly balanced.

There are several different types of flow meters that all perform the same basic job but each uses a different approach for tracking flow, says Applied Measurement. The degree of accuracy required from a flow meter varies, however in general, better accuracy is more valuable. A number of industries require accurate flow readings to ensure smooth business operations including agriculture, wastewater, drinking water, cooling water, industry, oil and gas.

Applied Measurement explains that given the varying levels of accuracy and maintenance required from different types of flow meters, it can be challenging to choose the most suitable one for a given application. When evaluating flow meter options, Applied Measurement says top consideration should be given to understanding the exact process and the media being measured as well as the accuracy, range and certification requirements, the meter location and installation needs, plus the type of output needed.

Applied Measurement recommends consulting with a technical partner to determine the best type of flow meter as they can help understand installation requirements, maintenance costs, reporting accuracy and other crucial factors for effective operation.

As the industry leaders in measurement, Applied Measurement has been providing innovative and effective solutions since 1976. As a "one-stop shop," Applied Measurement designs, manufactures, distributes, supports and calibrates everything it supplies, from individual humidity sensors to complete data logger systems.

