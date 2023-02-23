binx health to Present at the Upcoming BioCapital Europe 2023 Conference

BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February 23, 2023 (GLOBENEWSWIRE) – binx health, a healthcare technology and diagnostics company focused on making routine testing convenient, announced today that Jeff Luber, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the BioCapital Europe 2023, a life sciences investment conference taking place on March 9, 2023, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The presentation will feature the binx io, the first ever FDA-cleared, CLIA-waived, point-of-care chlamydia and gonorrhea test for males and females, providing central lab performance results in about thirty minutes. Additional conference and presentation details are as follows:



BioCapital Europe 2023 Conference Presenter: binx health Date & Time: Thursday, March 9th at 16:20 CET/ 10:20AM EST Location: Hotel Sofitel Legend, The Grand Amsterdam Format: Live in-person corporate presentation

Management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors. A webcast replay link will be added to the news section of the binx health website for approximately 30 days following the presentation.



About BioCapital Europe

BioCapital Europe is Europe’s premier life sciences investment conference, offering VCs and institutional investors unique and timely access to around 40 exciting biotech, medtech, and diagnostics companies from the Benelux and Europe. For additional information please visit www.biocapitaleurope.com

About binx health

binx is a healthcare technology and diagnostics company that is leading the way to accessible routine testing by partnering with primary care, public health, retail health, universities, and leaders in HIV prevention and sexual health to reach underserved populations and impede the spread of infection. The Company’s omnichannel platform is the only healthcare delivery model designed to reach people in-clinic and remotely with novel access modalities focused on the patient. binx is paving the way to improve population health issues at scale in partnership with those on the front lines of care. The Company’s dual-care offerings include the binx io, the first ever FDA-cleared, CLIA-waived, point-of-care chlamydia and gonorrhea test system for males and females providing central lab performance results in about thirty minutes, and binx everywhere, a physician-mediated, secure, and highly configurable technology platform that integrates self-collection with high-quality laboratory testing and follow-up. binx’s proprietary platforms enable organizations to broaden access to care, promote health equity, and connect all key stakeholders of healthcare delivery in a seamless, evidence-based manner that engenders consumer delight.

For additional information on the binx io please visit: www.binx-io.com

binx everywhere products may not be available outside of the U.S.



