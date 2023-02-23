TikTok is Now the Preferred Search Platform for Many Young Users in Many Categories. Experts Explain How Brands Can Take Advantage of the Advertising Opportunities

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TikTok offers businesses and digital marketers unique advertising opportunities to connect with a young and engaged audience. Here, Zib Digital, the leading digital marketing agency in Auckland, reveals ways that brands can take advantage of the advertising opportunities on TikTok.

Businesses can create branded content that fits in with the user-generated content on the platform. As Zib Digital explains, this can be achieved through the use of influencers or by creating content that aligns with popular challenges or trends. By leveraging these trends, brands can connect with their audience in an authentic and engaging way.

According to Zib Digital, brands that use TikTok's native advertising tools, such as In-Feed Ads and Brand Takeovers, will be able to reach a wider audience and increase brand awareness. In-Feed Ads are short video ads that appear in users' feeds, while Brand Takeovers are full-screen ads that appear when users first open the app.

By using TikTok's targeting options, businesses can ensure their ads are seen by users who are most likely to be interested in their products or services. The leaders in digital marketing and SEO Auckland-wide say the platform allows brands to target their ads based on factors such as age, gender, location, interests and behaviour.

Influencers on the platform have large followings and Zib Digital points out that they can help businesses to reach a wider audience. By partnering with influencers who align with their brand, businesses can increase brand awareness and drive sales.

As the digital marketing in Auckland experts explain, using TikTok to showcase company culture and value can be achieved through behind-the-scenes videos, employee takeovers or by creating content that aligns with the company's values. By doing so, businesses can create a connection with their audience and establish themselves as a brand that users can trust.

To take advantage of the advertising opportunities on TikTok and drive business growth, contact the premier digital marketing and SEO agency in Auckland today.

