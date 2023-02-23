FormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conference

LIVERMORE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) is pleased to announce its participation in the following investor conference:



Loop Capital Markets 2023 Investor Conference

Location: Lotte New York Palace

Date: March 14, 2023

Format: 1:1’s Only



About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.formfactor.com.

Investor Contact:

Stan Finkelstein

Investor Relations

(925) 290-4321

ir@formfactor.com