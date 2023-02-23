Ideal Power to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of the highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bidirectional semiconductor power switch, today announced that management will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.



Ideal Power President and CEO Dan Brdar and CFO Tim Burns will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Analysts and investors may pose questions for management during the live conference call on March 2, 2023, and may submit questions in advance of the conference call at IPWRQ42022Q.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, March 2, 2023 Time: 4:30 p.m. EST, 1:30 p.m. PST Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-481-2701 International dial-in number: 1-412-317-0657



Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure proper connection. An operator will register your name and organization.



The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay on the Company’s investor relations website under the Events tab at https://ir.idealpower.com/events.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the live call until Midnight April 2, 2023.

Toll Free Replay Number: 1-877-344-7529 International Replay Number: 1-412-317-0088 Replay ID: 6853841



Upcoming Investor Conferences



The Company is scheduled to participate in these two investor conferences:

KeyBanc Capital Markets 18th Annual Emerging Technology Summit in San Francisco on March 7, 2023

Ideal Power CFO Tim Burns will present and participate in one-on-one meetings at the KeyBanc Conference in San Francisco on March 7. Attendees are encouraged to request a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Burns, and should email their KeyBanc Capital Markets representative or Jeff Christensen of Ideal Power, Investor Relations at jchristensen@darrowir.com.

Roth Capital 35th Annual Conference on March 13, 2023

Ideal Power CEO Dan Brdar will present and participate in one-on-one meetings at the Roth Conference in Dana Point, California on March 13. Attendees are encouraged to request a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Brdar on Roth's online conference platform or contact their Roth representative or Jeff Christensen of Ideal Power, Investor Relations at jchristensen@darrowir.com.

Mr. Brdar is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat webcast moderated by a Roth equity analyst on Monday, March 13 at 11:00 AM PT/2:00 PM ET. The webcast of the live fireside chat can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website under the Events tab at https://ir.idealpower.com/events. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for future viewing.

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bidirectional semiconductor power switch, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS/data center, solid-state circuit breaker and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bidirectional, Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN™ is a unique double-sided bidirectional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN™ will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com.

