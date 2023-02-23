Open Lending Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation (Nasdaq: LPRO) (the “Company” or “Open Lending”), a leading provider of lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022.



“For the year ended December 31, 2022, we certified over 165,000 loans, reported total revenue of $179.6 million and adjusted operating cash flows of $142.6 million. While these results were below our expectations, we faced unprecedented industry challenges including new and used vehicle sales being the worst in nearly a decade, historic declines in wholesale used car values, and vehicle affordability at record highs,” said Keith Jezek, CEO of Open Lending. “While we expect these challenges to persist throughout 2023, we are thoughtfully investing in initiatives that support our long-term competitive advantages. These initiatives focus on growing our customer base as well as expanding with our existing customers. We believe that optimizing our sales channels and refining our technology offering will position us for long term success by supporting our goal of gaining market share.”

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Highlights

The Company facilitated 34,550 certified loans during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 42,639 certified loans in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Total revenue was $26.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $51.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The fourth quarter of 2022 was impacted by a $12.8 million reduction in estimated future revenues related to business in historic vintages.

Gross profit was $21.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $46.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net loss was $4.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $27.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $8.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $36.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Highlights

The Company facilitated 165,211 certified loans during the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 171,697 certified loans in the prior year.

Total revenue was $179.6 million during the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $215.7 million in the prior year.

Gross profit was $159.6 million during the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $197.0 million in the prior year.

Net income was $66.6 million during the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $146.1 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $105.7 million during the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $155.0 million in the prior year.



Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are provided in the financial table included at the end of this press release. An explanation of this measure and how it is calculated is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

First Quarter 2023 Outlook

Based on the fourth quarter results and trends into early 2023, the Company is issuing its first quarter 2023 guidance ranges as follows:

First Quarter 2023 Outlook Total Certified Loans 28,000 - 32,000 Total Revenue $30 - $34 million Adjusted EBITDA $13 - $17 million

The guidance provided above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. While the financial guidance takes into account the continuing impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the pandemic has been unprecedented and the future effect of the pandemic on the global economy and our financial results remains uncertain, and our actual results may differ materially. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Conference Call

About Open Lending

Open Lending (Nasdaq: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For 20 years, we have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios by saying “yes” to more automotive loans. For more information, please visit www.openlending.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to market trends, the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on factors impacting the Company’s business, the Company’s new lender pipeline, consumer behavior and demand for automotive loans, as well as future financial performance under the heading “2023 Outlook” above. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the Company’s control. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including general economic, market, political and business conditions; the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumer behavior; applicable taxes, inflation, supply chain disruptions including global hostilities and responses thereto, interest rates and the regulatory environment; the outcome of judicial proceedings to which Open Lending is, or may become a party; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination with Nebula Acquisition Corporation (“Business Combination”); other risks discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that they currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted operating cash flows internally in analyzing our financial results and believes it is useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. The Company believes that the use of non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

The Company believes these measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results in the same manner as its management and board of directors. In addition, these measures provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as they remove the effect of certain non-cash items and certain non-recurring variable charges. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, gain on extinguishment of the Company's tax receivable agreement, loss on extinguishment of debt, change in fair value of contingent consideration, change in measurement - tax receivable agreement and transaction bonuses as a result of the Business Combination. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue. Adjusted operating cash flows is defined as adjusted EBITDA, minus CAPEX, plus or minus change in contract assets.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share data)

December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 204,450 $ 116,454 Restricted cash 4,069 3,055 Accounts receivable, net 5,721 6,525 Current contract assets, net 54,429 70,542 Income tax receivable 9,714 1,345 Other current assets 2,361 4,873 Total current assets 280,744 202,794 Property and equipment, net 2,573 2,663 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 4,610 5,189 Contract assets, net 21,001 42,414 Deferred tax asset, net 65,128 65,503 Other assets 5,575 262 Total assets $ 379,631 $ 318,825 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 288 $ 1,285 Accrued expenses 6,388 3,984 Current portion of debt 3,750 3,125 Third-party claims administration liability 4,055 3,050 Other current liabilities 626 621 Total current liabilities 15,107 12,065 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs 143,683 143,135 Operating lease liabilities 4,082 4,643 Other liabilities 3,935 — Total liabilities 166,807 159,843 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding $ — $ — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 550,000,000 shares authorized, 128,198,185 shares issued and 123,646,059 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 128,198,185 shares issued and 126,212,876 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021 1,282 1,282 Additional paid-in capital 499,625 496,983 Accumulated deficit (215,819 ) (282,439 ) Treasury stock at cost, 4,552,126 shares as of December 31, 2022, and 1,985,309 shares as of December 31, 2021 (72,264 ) (56,844 ) Total stockholders’ equity 212,824 158,982 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 379,631 $ 318,825





OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(In thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Profit share $ 6,066 $ 31,196 $ 90,056 $ 133,215 Program fees 18,309 18,484 80,611 75,630 Claims administration and other service fees 2,446 1,950 8,927 6,810 Total revenue 26,821 51,630 179,594 215,655 Cost of services 4,896 4,739 19,968 18,621 Gross profit 21,925 46,891 159,626 197,034 Operating expenses General and administrative 11,165 6,603 35,950 30,393 Selling and marketing 4,148 3,341 17,856 12,000 Research and development 1,839 1,720 8,205 4,352 Total operating expenses 17,152 11,664 62,011 46,745 Operating income 4,773 35,227 97,615 150,289 Interest expense (2,297 ) (489 ) (5,832 ) (5,859 ) Interest income 1,627 36 1,995 213 Gain on extinguishment of tax receivable agreement — — — 55,422 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — (8,778 ) Other income (expense) 1 11 (238 ) (119 ) Income before income taxes 4,104 34,785 93,540 191,168 Income tax expense 8,293 6,945 26,920 45,086 Net income (loss) $ (4,189 ) $ 27,840 $ 66,620 $ 146,082 Net income (loss) per common share Basic $ (0.03 ) $ 0.23 $ 0.53 $ 1.16 Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ 0.23 $ 0.53 $ 1.16 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 125,763,245 126,202,593 126,108,329 126,354,597 Diluted 125,794,209 126,220,184 126,261,614 126,390,435





OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 66,620 $ 146,082 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Share-based compensation 5,449 3,815 Depreciation and amortization 1,339 1,122 Non-cash operating lease cost 579 544 Gain on extinguishment of tax receivable agreement — (55,422 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — 8,778 Deferred income taxes 375 20,055 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 804 (2,181 ) Contract assets, net 37,527 (23,763 ) Other current and non-current assets (2,685 ) (1,120 ) Accounts payable (996 ) (2,157 ) Accrued expenses 2,405 693 Income tax receivable, net (8,369 ) (450 ) Operating lease liabilities (495 ) (364 ) Third-party claims administration liability 1,005 459 Other current and non-current liabilities 3,873 (935 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 107,431 95,156 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (624 ) (1,987 ) Net cash used in investing activities (624 ) (1,987 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from term loans 150,000 125,000 Proceeds from revolving credit facility — 50,000 Payments on term loans (123,594 ) (169,191 ) Payments on revolving credit facility (25,000 ) (25,000 ) Payment of deferred financing costs (976 ) (1,669 ) Shares repurchased (18,018 ) (20,000 ) Shares withheld for taxes related to restricted stock units (209 ) — Settlement of tax receivable agreement — (36,948 ) Net cash used in financing activities (17,797 ) (77,808 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 89,010 15,361 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 119,509 104,148 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 208,519 $ 119,509 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 3,520 $ 5,243 Income tax paid, net 36,112 25,280 Property and equipment accrued but not paid — 24





OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Adjusted EBITDA Net income (loss) $ (4,189 ) $ 27,840 $ 66,620 $ 146,082 Non-GAAP adjustments: Interest expense 2,297 489 5,832 5,859 Income tax expense 8,293 6,945 26,920 45,086 Depreciation and amortization expense 235 202 915 792 Share-based compensation 1,885 1,089 5,449 3,815 Gain on extinguishment of tax receivable agreement (1) — — — (55,422 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (2) — — — 8,778 Total adjustments 12,710 8,725 39,116 8,908 Adjusted EBITDA 8,521 36,565 105,736 154,990 Total revenue $ 26,821 $ 51,630 $ 179,594 $ 215,655 Adjusted EBITDA margin 32 % 71 % 59 % 72 % Adjusted operating cash flows (3) Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,521 $ 36,565 $ 105,736 $ 154,990 CAPEX 13 (202 ) (624 ) (1,987 ) Decrease (increase) in contract assets, net 24,511 1,157 37,527 (23,763 ) Adjusted operating cash flows $ 33,045 $ 37,520 $ 142,639 $ 129,240

Notes:

(1) Reflects the gain recognized as a result of the early termination and settlement of the tax receivable agreement.

(2) Reflects unamortized deferred financing costs that were written off in connection with the refinancing of our prior term loan in March 2021.

(3) Adjusted operating cash flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, minus CAPEX, +/- change in contract assets.





