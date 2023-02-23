CTO Realty Growth Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Operating Results

WINTER PARK, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO) (the “Company” or “CTO”) today announced its operating results and earnings for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.



Select Full Year 2022 Highlights

Reported a Net Loss per diluted share attributable to common stockholders of ($0.09) for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Reported Core FFO per diluted share attributable to common stockholders of $1.74 for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Reported AFFO per diluted share attributable to common stockholders of $1.83 for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Invested a record $314.0 million into five mixed-use or retail property acquisitions totaling 1.3 million square feet at a weighted-average going-in cash cap rate of 7.5%.

Originated structured investments totaling $59.2 million at a weighted-average initial yield of 8.2%.

Sold six income properties for total disposition volume of $81.1 million at a blended exit cap rate of 6.2%.

Reported an increase of 13.0% in Same-Property NOI as compared to the year-ended December 31, 2021.

Purchased 155,665 shares of common stock of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (“PINE”) at a weighted average gross price of $17.57 per share and recognized a non-cash, unrealized loss of $1.7 million on the mark-to-market of the Company’s investment in PINE.

Issued a combined 5,016,026 shares of common stock through the Company’s inaugural follow-on equity offering and under its ATM offering program at a weighted average gross price of $19.73 per share, for total net proceeds of $95.3 million.

Paid regular common stock cash dividends during the full year of 2022 of $1.49 per share, a 12.0% increase over the Company’s 2021 common stock cash dividends.

Select Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Reported a Net Loss per diluted share attributable to common stockholders of ($0.21) for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Reported Core FFO per diluted share attributable to common stockholders of $0.34 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Reported AFFO per diluted share attributable to common stockholders of $0.37 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Completed three mixed-use or retail property acquisitions totaling 1.0 million square feet for a gross value of $194.7 million at a weighted-average going-in cash cap rate of 8.0%.

The Company sold 100% of its ownership interest in the entity that owned all of the Company’s mitigation credit rights for gross proceeds of $8.1 million. As part of the transaction, the Company retained the right to 35 mitigation credits and/or mitigation credit rights for future sale.

Reported a decrease in Same-Property NOI of (6.9%) as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Completed inaugural follow-on underwritten public common equity offering during the fourth quarter of 2022, issuing 3,450,000 shares of common stock at a price per share of $19.00, generating net proceeds of approximately $62.4 million.

Paid a common stock cash dividend $0.38 per share, representing a 14.0% increase over the fourth quarter 2021 quarterly common stock cash dividend.

CEO Comments

“2022 was another record year of transaction and capital markets activities for us at CTO and we are fortunate to have executed on a number of high-quality retail property acquisitions at favorable yields with an attractive investment basis in our target growth markets. Our portfolio is now comprised of some of the strongest employment and population locations in the country, primarily concentrated in the southeast and southwest in high-demand markets such as Atlanta, Dallas and Raleigh,” said John P. Albright, President and Chief Executive Officer of CTO Realty Growth. “We enter 2023 with a tremendous amount of opportunity to grow long-term portfolio-level cash flow as we lease up acquired vacancy and benefit from the resilient tenant demand and consumer traffic strength occurring in many of our top markets. Our well-positioned balance sheet has ample liquidity for targeted investment and we’re hopeful that we’ll see more attractive acquisition opportunities as the year progresses. When we combine our growth prospects with our expanding pipeline of signed leases that have yet to commence rent and our attractive 8.1% dividend yield, we’re optimistic we can bring all of these components together to drive long-term shareholder value.”

Year-to-Date Financial Results Highlights

The table below provides a summary of the Company’s operating results for the year ended December 31, 2022:

(in thousands, except per share data) Year Ended

December 31, 2022 Year Ended

December 31, 2021 Variance to Comparable Period in the Prior Year Net Income Attributable to the Company $ 3,158 $ 29,940 $ (26,782 ) (89.5 %) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $ (1,623 ) $ 27,615 $ (29,238 ) (105.9 %) Net Income (Loss) per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders (1) $ (0.09 ) $ 1.56 $ (1.65 ) (105.8 %) Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders (2) $ 32,212 $ 22,766 $ 9,446 41.5 % Core FFO per Common Share – Diluted (2) $ 1.74 $ 1.29 $ 0.45 34.9 % AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders (2) $ 33,925 $ 25,676 $ 8,249 32.1 % AFFO per Common Share – Diluted (2) $ 1.83 $ 1.45 $ 0.38 26.2 % Dividends Declared and Paid, per Preferred Share $ 1.59 $ 0.77 $ 0.82 105.7 % Dividends Declared and Paid, per Common Share $ 1.49 $ 1.33 $ 0.16 12.0 %

(1) The denominator for this measure in 2022 excludes the impact of 3.1 million shares related to the Company’s adoption of ASU 2020-06, effective January 1, 2022, which requires presentation on an if-converted basis for its 2025 Convertible Senior Notes, as the impact would be anti-dilutive.

(2) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section and tables at the end of this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to the Company to non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders, FFO per Common Share - Diluted, Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders, Core FFO per Common Share – Diluted, AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and AFFO per Common Share - Diluted.





Quarterly Financial Results Highlights

The table below provides a summary of the Company’s operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2022:

(in thousands, except per share data) For the Three

Months Ended

December 31, 2022 For the Three

Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Variance to Comparable Period in the Prior Year Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company $ (3,079 ) $ 1,932 $ (5,011 ) (259.4 %) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $ (4,274 ) $ 736 $ (5,010 ) (680.7 %) Net Income (Loss) per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders (1) $ (0.21 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.25 ) (625.0 %) Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders (2) $ 6,816 $ 6,713 $ 103 1.5 % Core FFO per Common Share – Diluted (2) $ 0.34 $ 0.38 $ (0.04 ) (10.5 %) AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders (2) $ 7,361 $ 7,272 $ 89 1.2 % AFFO per Common Share – Diluted (2) $ 0.37 $ 0.41 $ (0.04 ) (9.8 %) Dividends Declared and Paid, per Preferred Share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.00 0.00 % Dividends Declared and Paid, per Common Share $ 0.38 $ 0.33 $ 0.05 14.0 %

(1) The denominator for this measure in 2022 excludes the impact of 3.2 million shares related to the Company’s adoption of ASU 2020-06, effective January 1, 2022, which requires presentation on an if-converted basis for its 2025 Convertible Senior Notes, as the impact would be anti-dilutive.

(2) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section and tables at the end of this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company to non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders, FFO per Common Share - Diluted, Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders, Core FFO per Common Share – Diluted, AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and AFFO per Common Share - Diluted.





Investments

During the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company invested a record $314.0 million into five mixed-use or retail property acquisitions totaling 1.3 million square feet and originated four structured investments to provide $59.2 million of funding towards retail and mixed-use properties. These 2022 acquisitions and structured investments were completed at a weighted average going-in yield of 7.7%.

During the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company completed three mixed-use or retail property acquisitions totaling 1.0 million square feet for a gross value of $194.7 million at a weighted-average going-in cash cap rate of 8.0%. The Company’s fourth quarter 2022 investments included the following:

Acquired West Broad Village, a 392,000 square foot grocery-anchored lifestyle property situated 32.6 acres in the Short Pump submarket of Richmond, Virginia for a purchase price of $93.9 million. The property, anchored by Whole Foods and REI, is comprised of approximately 297,700 square feet of retail and 94,300 square feet of complementary office and includes a combination of national and local tenants spanning the grocery, food & beverage, entertainment, education, home décor, childcare and medical sectors.

Purchased The Collection at Forsyth, a 560,000 square foot lifestyle, mixed-use property spanning 58.9 acres in the Forsyth County submarket of Atlanta, Georgia for a purchase price of $96.0 million. Built in 2008, the property provides a mix of national and local tenants, including Academy Sports, AMC Theatres, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Ted’s Montana Grill, DSW and Barnes & Noble.

Acquired an assemblage of five restaurant and parking parcels encompassing 28,500 square feet of leasable space across 3.8 acres in the tourist district of Daytona Beach, Florida for $4.8 million. The properties are less than one mile from the Company’s two existing beachside Daytona Beach restaurant properties, which are seeing record gross revenues despite disruption from last year’s hurricane season. The Company intends to lease the properties to new operators after purchasing the portfolio off-market from the prior owner who has made the decision to retire after operating the properties for the past three decades.



Dispositions

During the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company sold six properties, two of which were classified as commercial loan investments due to the respective tenants’ repurchase options, for $81.1 million at a weighted average exit cap rate of 6.2%.

Portfolio Summary

The Company’s income property portfolio consisted of the following as of December 31, 2022:





Asset Type # of Properties Square Feet Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term Single Tenant 8 436 5.7 years Multi-Tenant 15 3,283 4.8 years Total / Weighted Average Lease Term 23 3,719 5.5 years





Property Type # of Properties Square Feet % of Cash Base Rent Retail 15 1,967 50.1 % Office 3 395 10.3 % Mixed-Use 5 1,357 39.6 % Total / Weighted Average Lease Term 23 3,719 100 %

Square feet in thousands.

Leased Occupancy 92.9 % Occupancy 90.2 %

Same Property Net Operating Income

During the full year of 2022, the Company’s Same-Property NOI totaled $22.9 million, an increase of 13.0% over the comparable prior year period, as presented in the following table.

Year Ended

December 31, 2022 Year Ended

December 31, 2021 Variance to Comparable Period in the Prior Year Single Tenant $ 8,557 $ 8,238 $ 319 3.9 % Multi-Tenant 14,300 11,988 2,312 19.3 % Total $ 22,857 $ 20,226 $ 2,631 13.0 %

In thousands.

The Company’s Same-Property NOI totaled $8.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of (6.9%) over the comparable prior year period, as presented in the following table.

For the Three

Months Ended

December 31, 2022 For the Three

Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Variance to Comparable Period in the Prior Year Single Tenant $ 2,745 $ 2,758 $ (13 ) (0.5 %) Multi-Tenant 5,370 5,958 (588 ) (9.9 %) Total $ 8,115 $ 8,716 $ (601 ) (6.9 %)

In thousands.

Leasing Activity

During the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company signed 60 leases totaling 216,931 square feet. On a comparable basis, which excludes vacancy existing at the time of acquisition, CTO signed 35 leases totaling 127,673 square feet at an average cash base rent of $32.29 per square foot compared to a previous average cash base rent of $27.54 per square foot, representing 17.3% comparable growth.

A summary of the Company’s overall leasing activity for the year ended December 31, 2022, is as follows:

Square Feet Weighted Average Lease Term Cash Rent Per Square Foot Tenant Improvements Leasing Commissions New Leases 121.6 9.4 years $32.24 $ 6,746 $ 2,024 Renewals & Extensions 95.3 5.3 years $30.24 $ 395 $ 150 Total / Weighted Average 216.9 7.6 years $31.36 $ 7,141 $ 2,174

In thousands except for per square foot and weighted average lease term data.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company signed 14 leases totaling 43,568 square feet. On a comparable basis, which excludes vacancy existing at the time of acquisition, CTO signed 9 leases totaling 20,860 square feet at an average cash base rent of $29.59 per square foot compared to a previous average cash base rent of $26.86 per square foot, representing 10.1% comparable growth.

A summary of the Company’s overall leasing activity for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, is as follows:

Square Feet Weighted Average Lease Term Cash Rent Per Square Foot Tenant Improvements Leasing Commissions New Leases 22.7 8.5 years $25.18 $ 309 $ 362 Renewals & Extensions 20.9 4.2 years $29.59 $ 27 $ 12 Total / Weighted Average 43.6 6.2 years $27.29 $ 336 $ 374

In thousands except for per square foot and weighted average lease term data.

Subsurface Interests and Mitigation Credits

During the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company sold approximately 14,600 acres of subsurface oil, gas and mineral rights for $1.7 million, resulting in aggregate gains of $1.6 million. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owns full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 355,000 “surface” acres of land owned by others in 19 counties in Florida.

During the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company sold approximately 3 acres of subsurface oil, gas, and mineral rights for $0.1 million, resulting in aggregate gains of $0.1 million.

During the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company sold approximately 34.4 mitigation credits for $3.5 million, resulting in aggregate gains of $1.1 million.

During the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company sold approximately 7.3 mitigation credits for $0.9 million, resulting in aggregate gains of $0.3 million.

In addition to the Company’s mitigation credit sales throughout the year 2022, during the fourth quarter, the Company sold 100% of its ownership interest in the entity that owned all of the Company’s mitigation credit rights for gross proceeds of $8.1 million. As part of the transaction, the Company retained the right to 35 mitigation credits and/or mitigation credit rights for future sale.

Capital Markets and Balance Sheet

During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company completed the following notable capital markets activities:

On December 5, 2022, the Company closed its underwritten public offering of 3,450,000 shares of common stock, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, at a price to the public of $19.00 per share, generating net proceeds of $62.4 million.

Issued 604,765 common shares under its ATM offering program at a weighted average gross price of $20.29 per share, for total net proceeds of $12.1 million.

The following table provides a summary of the Company’s long-term debt, at face value, as of December 31, 2022:

Component of Long-Term Debt Principal Interest Rate Maturity Date 2025 Convertible Senior Notes $51.0 million 3.875 % April 2025 2026 Term Loan (1) $65.0 million SOFR + 10 bps + [1.25% – 2.20%] March 2026 Mortgage Note (2) $17.8 million 4.06 % August 2026 Revolving Credit Facility $113.8 million SOFR + 10 bps + [1.25% – 2.20%] January 2027 2027 Term Loan (3) $100.0 million SOFR + 10 bps + [1.25% – 2.20%] January 2027 2028 Term Loan (4) $100.0 million SOFR + 10 bps + [1.20% – 2.15%] January 2028 Total Debt / Weighted Average Interest Rate $447.6 million 3.94 %

(1) The Company utilized interest rate swaps on the $65.0 million 2026 Term Loan balance to fix SOFR and achieve a weighted average fixed swap rate of 0.26% plus the 10 bps SOFR adjustment plus the applicable spread.

(2) Mortgage note assumed in connection with the acquisition of Price Plaza Shopping Center located in Katy, Texas.

(3) The Company utilized interest rate swaps on the $100.0 million 2027 Term Loan balance to fix SOFR and achieve a fixed swap rate of 0.64% plus the 10 bps SOFR adjustment plus the applicable spread.

(4) The Company entered into interest rate swaps on the $100.0 million 2028 Term Loan balance to fix SOFR and achieve a weighted average fixed swap rate of 3.78% plus the 10 bps SOFR adjustment plus the applicable spread.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company’s net debt to Pro Forma EBITDA was 7.3 times, and as defined in the Company’s credit agreement, the Company’s fixed charge coverage ratio was 3.4 times. As of December 31, 2022, the Company’s net debt to total enterprise value was 46.4%. The Company calculates total enterprise value as the sum of net debt, par value of its 6.375% Series A preferred equity, and the market value of the Company's outstanding common shares.





Dividends

On November 22, 2022, the Company announced a cash dividend on its common stock and Series A Preferred stock for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $0.38 per share and $0.40 per share, respectively, payable on December 30, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 12, 2022. The fourth quarter 2022 common stock cash dividend represents a 14.0% increase over the comparable prior year period quarterly dividend and a payout ratio of 111.8% and 102.7% of the Company’s fourth quarter 2022 Core FFO per diluted share and AFFO per diluted share, respectively.

During the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company paid cash dividends on its common stock and Series A Preferred stock of $1.49 per share and $1.59 per share, respectively. The 2022 common stock cash dividends represent a 12.0% increase over the Company’s full year 2021 common stock cash dividends and payout ratios of 85.8% and 81.6% of the Company’s full year 2022 Core FFO per diluted share and AFFO per diluted share, respectively.

On February 22, 2023, the Company declared a common stock cash dividend for the first quarter of 2023 of $0.38 per share, representing an annualized yield of 8.1% based on the closing price of the Company’s common stock on February 22, 2023.





2023 Guidance

The Company’s estimated Core FFO per diluted share and AFFO per diluted share for 2023 is as follows:

2023 Guidance Range Low High Core FFO Per Diluted Share $1.50 to $1.55 AFFO Per Diluted Share $1.64 to $1.69

The Company’s 2023 guidance includes but is not limited to the following assumptions:

Same-Property NOI growth of 1% to 4%, including the impact of elevated bad debt expense, occupancy loss and costs associated with tenants in bankruptcy and/or tenant lease defaults

General and administrative expense within a range of $14 million to $15 million

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding between 22.8 million shares and 23.6 million shares

Year-end 2023 leased occupancy projected to be within a range of 94% to 95% before any potential impact from 2023 income property acquisitions and/or dispositions

Investment in income producing assets, including structured investments, between $100 million and $250 million at a weighted average initial cash yield between 7.25% and 8.00%

Disposition of assets between $5 million and $75 million at a weighted average exit cash yield between 6.00% and 7.50%

CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

As of December 31, 2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Real Estate: Land, at Cost $ 233,930 $ 189,589 Building and Improvements, at Cost 530,029 325,418 Other Furnishings and Equipment, at Cost 748 707 Construction in Process, at Cost 6,052 3,150 Total Real Estate, at Cost 770,759 518,864 Less, Accumulated Depreciation (36,038 ) (24,169 ) Real Estate—Net 734,721 494,695 Land and Development Costs 685 692 Intangible Lease Assets—Net 115,984 79,492 Assets Held for Sale — 6,720 Investment in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. 42,041 41,037 Mitigation Credits 1,856 3,702 Mitigation Credit Rights 725 21,018 Commercial Loans and Investments 31,908 39,095 Cash and Cash Equivalents 19,333 8,615 Restricted Cash 1,861 22,734 Refundable Income Taxes 448 442 Deferred Income Taxes—Net 2,530 — Other Assets 34,453 14,897 Total Assets $ 986,545 $ 733,139 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 2,544 $ 676 Accrued and Other Liabilities 18,028 13,121 Deferred Revenue 5,735 4,505 Intangible Lease Liabilities—Net 9,885 5,601 Deferred Income Taxes—Net — 483 Long-Term Debt 445,583 278,273 Total Liabilities 481,775 302,659 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred Stock – 100,000,000 shares authorized; $0.01 par value, 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, $25.00 Per Share Liquidation Preference, 3,000,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 30 30 Common Stock – 500,000,000 shares authorized; $0.01 par value, 22,854,775 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022; and 17,748,678 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 229 60 Additional Paid-In Capital 172,471 85,414 Retained Earnings 316,279 343,459 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 15,761 1,517 Total Stockholders’ Equity 504,770 430,480 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 986,545 $ 733,139





CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share, per share and dividend data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Income Properties $ 19,628 $ 13,922 $ 68,857 $ 50,679 Management Fee Income 994 944 3,829 3,305 Interest Income From Commercial Loans and Investments 841 725 4,172 2,861 Real Estate Operations 1,067 9,109 5,462 13,427 Total Revenues 22,530 24,700 82,320 70,272 Direct Cost of Revenues Income Properties (6,421 ) (4,127 ) (20,364 ) (13,815 ) Real Estate Operations (553 ) (7,748 ) (2,493 ) (8,615 ) Total Direct Cost of Revenues (6,974 ) (11,875 ) (22,857 ) (22,430 ) General and Administrative Expenses (3,927 ) (2,725 ) (12,899 ) (11,202 ) Impairment Charges — (1,072 ) — (17,599 ) Depreciation and Amortization (8,454 ) (5,153 ) (28,855 ) (20,581 ) Total Operating Expenses (19,355 ) (20,825 ) (64,611 ) (71,812 ) Gain (Loss) on Disposition of Assets (11,770 ) 210 (7,042 ) 28,316 Loss on Extinguishment of Debt — (2,790 ) — (3,431 ) Other Gains (Loss) (11,770 ) (2,580 ) (7,042 ) 24,885 Total Operating Income (Loss) (8,595 ) 1,295 10,667 23,345 Investment and Other Income (Loss) 7,046 4,007 776 12,445 Interest Expense (3,899 ) (2,078 ) (11,115 ) (8,929 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Benefit (Expense) (5,448 ) 3,224 328 26,861 Income Tax Benefit (Expense) 2,369 (1,292 ) 2,830 3,079 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company (3,079 ) 1,932 3,158 29,940 Distributions to Preferred Stockholders (1,195 ) (1,196 ) (4,781 ) (2,325 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $ (4,274 ) $ 736 $ (1,623 ) $ 27,615 Per Share Information: Basic and Diluted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $ (0.21 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.09 ) $ 1.56 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Basic and Diluted 19,884,782 17,671,194 18,508,201 17,676,809 Dividends Declared and Paid – Preferred Stock $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 1.59 $ 0.77 Dividends Declared and Paid – Common Stock $ 0.38 $ 0.33 $ 1.49 $ 1.33





CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Same-Property NOI Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company $ (3,079 ) $ 1,932 $ 3,158 $ 29,940 Loss (Gain) on Disposition of Assets 11,770 (210 ) 7,042 (28,316 ) Loss on Extinguishment of Debt — 2,790 — 3,431 Impairment Charges — 1,072 — 17,599 Depreciation and Amortization 8,454 5,153 28,855 20,581 Amortization of Intangibles to Lease Income (676 ) (416 ) (2,161 ) 404 Straight-Line Rent Adjustment 521 599 2,166 2,443 COVID-19 Rent Repayments (26 ) (104 ) (105 ) (842 ) Accretion of Tenant Contribution 40 39 154 236 Interest Expense 3,899 2,078 11,115 8,929 General and Administrative Expenses 3,927 2,725 12,899 11,202 Investment and Other Income (7,046 ) (4,007 ) (776 ) (12,445 ) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (2,369 ) 1,292 (2,830 ) (3,079 ) Real Estate Operations Revenues (1,067 ) (9,109 ) (5,462 ) (13,427 ) Real Estate Operations Direct Cost of Revenues 553 7,748 2,493 8,615 Management Fee Income (994 ) (944 ) (3,829 ) (3,305 ) Interest Income from Commercial Loans and Investments (841 ) (725 ) (4,172 ) (2,861 ) Less: Impact of Properties Not Owned for the Full Reporting Period (4,951 ) (1,197 ) (25,690 ) (18,879 ) Same-Property NOI $ 8,115 $ 8,716 $ 22,857 $ 20,226





CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company $ (3,079 ) $ 1,932 $ 3,158 $ 29,940 Add Back: Effect of Dilutive Interest Related to 2025 Notes (1) — — — — Net Income Attributable to the Company, If-Converted $ (3,079 ) $ 1,932 3,158 29,940 Depreciation and Amortization of Real Estate 8,440 5,153 28,799 20,581 Loss (Gain) on Disposition of Assets, Net of Income Tax 8,898 (210 ) 4,170 (28,316 ) Gain on Disposition of Other Assets (519 ) (1,375 ) (2,992 ) (4,924 ) Impairment Charges, Net — 809 — 13,283 Unrealized Loss (Gain) on Investment Securities (6,405 ) (3,446 ) 1,697 (10,340 ) Income Tax Expense from Non-FFO Items — 1,840 — 1,840 Funds from Operations $ 7,335 $ 4,703 $ 34,832 $ 22,064 Distributions to Preferred Stockholders (1,195 ) (1,196 ) (4,781 ) (2,325 ) Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 6,140 $ 3,507 $ 30,051 $ 19,739 Loss on Extinguishment of Debt — 2,790 — 3,431 Amortization of Intangibles to Lease Income 676 416 2,161 (404 ) Less: Effect of Dilutive Interest Related to 2025 Notes (1) — — — — Core Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 6,816 $ 6,713 $ 32,212 $ 22,766 Adjustments: Straight-Line Rent Adjustment (521 ) (599 ) (2,166 ) (2,443 ) COVID-19 Rent Repayments 26 104 105 842 Other Depreciation and Amortization (33 ) (149 ) (232 ) (676 ) Amortization of Loan Costs, Discount on Convertible Debt, and Capitalized Interest 264 469 774 1,864 Non-Cash Compensation 809 734 3,232 3,168 Non-Recurring G&A — — — 155 Adjusted Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 7,361 $ 7,272 $ 33,925 $ 25,676 FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share – Diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.20 $ 1.62 $ 1.12 Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share – Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.38 $ 1.74 $ 1.29 AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share – Diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.41 $ 1.83 $ 1.45

(1) Interest related to the 2025 Convertible Senior Notes excluded from net income attributable to the Company to derive FFO effective January 1, 2022 due to the implementation of ASU 2020-06 which requires presentation on an if-converted basis, as the impact to net income attributable to common stockholders would be anti-dilutive.





CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of Net Debt to Pro Forma EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Net Loss Attributable to the Company $ (3,079 ) Depreciation and Amortization of Real Estate 8,440 Loss on Disposition of Assets, Net of Income Tax 8,898 Gain on Disposition of Other Assets (519 ) Unrealized Gain on Investment Securities (6,405 ) Distributions to Preferred Stockholders (1,195 ) Straight-Line Rent Adjustment (521 ) Amortization of Intangibles to Lease Income 676 Other Non-Cash Amortization (33 ) Amortization of Loan Costs and Discount on Convertible Debt 264 Non-Cash Compensation 809 Interest Expense, Net of Amortization of Loan Costs and Discount on Convertible Debt 3,635 EBITDA $ 10,970 Annualized EBITDA $ 43,880 Pro Forma Annualized Impact of Current Quarter Acquisitions and Dispositions, Net (1) 14,166 Pro Forma EBITDA $ 58,046 Total Long-Term Debt $ 445,583 Financing Costs, Net of Accumulated Amortization 1,637 Unamortized Convertible Debt Discount 364 Cash & Cash Equivalents (19,333 ) Restricted Cash (1,861 ) Net Debt $ 426,390 Net Debt to Pro Forma EBITDA 7.3x

(1) Reflects the pro forma annualized impact on Annualized EBITDA of the Company’s acquisition and disposition activity during the three months ended December 31, 2022.