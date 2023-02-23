Earthstone Energy to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) (“Earthstone” or the “Company”) announced today its participation in upcoming conferences.



Credit Suisse 28 th Annual Vail Summit, February 27 – March 1, 2023





Annual Vail Summit, February 27 – March 1, 2023 Raymond James 44 th Annual Institutional Investors Conference, March 6, 2023





Annual Institutional Investors Conference, March 6, 2023 J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference, March 6 – March 7, 2023





7th Annual Mizuho Energy Summit, March 13 – March 14, 2023





35th Annual Roth Conference, March 13 – 14, 2023





Piper Sandler 23rd Annual Energy Conference, March 21, 2023





The Company plans to use the presentation on its website as supplemental conference materials.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented, independent energy company engaged in acquisitions and the development and operation of oil and natural gas properties. Its primary assets are located in the Permian Basin of west Texas and New Mexico. Earthstone is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ESTE.” For more information, visit Earthstone’s website at www.earthstoneenergy.com.