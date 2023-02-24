Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Is Expected to Reach USD 847.6 Million by 2031: Says Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global blood pressure cuffs market was estimated at $436.2 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $847.6 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $436.2 Million Market Size in 2031 $847.6 Million CAGR 6.8% No. of Pages in Report 267 Segments Covered Type, Age Group, End-users, and Region. Drivers Rise in the prevalence of hypertension due to changing lifestyles Increase in demand for disposable blood pressure cuffs Restraints The new modifications of blood pressure monitoring devices such as in the form of wristwatches, wireless, BPM Core, and others that are expensive High maintenance compared to conventional blood pressure monitoring devices Opportunities Increase in R&D activities

Impact of Covid-19 on Blood Pressure Cuffs Market-

The outbreak of the pandemic affected the overall shipping and logistics of medical devices across the world, which resulted in the high cost of container shipping, thus impacting the global blood pressure cuffs market negatively.

However, as the overall global situation started getting back to normalcy, the market for blood pressure cuffs also restored slowly and steadily. Also, the recent advancements in medical devices for blood pressure monitoring such as the emergence of disposable blood pressure cuffs to reduce the risk of cross-contamination boosted the market growth.

The global blood pressure cuffs market is analyzed across type, age group, end users, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By type, the reusable cuffs segment held the highest share in 2021, garnering more than half of the global blood pressure cuffs market revenue. The disposable cuffs segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.3% throughout the forecast period.

By age group, the adults segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the global blood pressure cuffs market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 7.1% throughout the forecast period. The pediatric segment is also discussed in the report.

By end users, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating more than two-fifths of the global blood pressure cuffs market revenue. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The clinics segment is also analyzed through the study.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering around two-fifths of the global blood pressure cuffs market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global blood pressure cuffs market report include General Electric Company, American Diagnostic Corporation, Spacelabs Healthcare, Baxter, Cardinal Health, SPENGLER HOLTEX Group, Elanor Surgical, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Medline Industries LP, Omron Healthcare Inc. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

