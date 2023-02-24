Wound Care Market to surpass USD 926.04 billion by 2033 from USD 20.14 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 10.5% throughout the forecast period 2023 to 2028

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Wound Care Market.

Additionally, technological advancements in wound care products, such as the development of advanced dressings, negative pressure wound therapy, and wound care biologics, are also contributing to the growth of the market. Based on product type, the advanced wound dressings segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing adoption of advanced wound dressings, which offer better healing and faster recovery times than traditional wound dressings.

Overall, the wound care market is expected to experience steady growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for advanced wound care products and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. However, factors such as the high cost of advanced wound care products and the lack of reimbursement for certain wound care products may hamper market growth.

Global Wound Care Market is anticipated to experience moderate growth in the forecast period (2023-2028). Growing at a CAGR of 10.5%, the market value is expected to reach US$ 36.48 billion by 2028-end.

Some of the notable market players operating in the global Wound Care Market covered in this report is:

The major players operating in the global Wound Care industry include Smith & Nephew plc, BSN medical (Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA), Cardinal Health, Organogenesis Inc., Coloplast Group, and others.

These players are majorly focusing on key strategies like launch, acquisition, and partnerships such as,

For instance, Integra LifeSciences introduced the Amnio Excel Plus Placental Allograft Membrane in February 2020. It helps soft tissue repair and is their latest solution in terms of biological wound healing treatment.

A novel placental membrane-based product called Enverse, used for acute and chronic wounds, was also introduced in July 2022 by StimLabs, LLC, a pioneer in regenerative technologies and solutions that are redefining patient care via innovation and individualized solutions.

Report Coverage Details Page number 172 Base year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.5% Market growth 2023-2028 $ 36.48 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.2% Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Australia, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Smith & Nephew plc, BSN medical (Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA), Cardinal Health, Organogenesis Inc., Coloplast Group, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Acelity L.P., Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hollister Incorporated, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, 3M Healthcare, Medline Industries, Inc., ConvaTec Inc., Ethicon, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Segments->

Wound Care Market By Product, 2023-2028, (IN USD Billion)

Advanced Wound Care Products

Surgical Wound Care Products

Traditional Wound Care Products

Wound Care Market By Type, 2023-2028, (IN USD Billion)

Surgical & Traumatic Wounds

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Venous Leg Ulcers

Burns & Other Wounds

Wound Care Market By End User, 2023-2028, (IN USD Billion)

Hospitals & Clinics Inpatient Settings Outpatient Settings

Long-Term Care Settings

Home Care Settings

Other End Users

Other Applications

Wound Care Market By Region, 2023-2028, (IN USD Million)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East And Africa

Important countries in all regions are covered.

Wound Care Market Regional Insights:

North America held the largest share of the wound care market in 2021 and is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, and favorable government initiatives to promote wound care products in the region. The United States is the largest market for wound care products in North America, owing to the increasing geriatric population and the high incidence of chronic diseases in the country.

Europe is the second-largest market for wound care products, and it is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and favorable government initiatives to promote wound care products in the region. Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are the major markets for wound care products in Europe.

What are the Key Data Covered in this Wound Care Market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2028

Detailed information on factors that will drive Wound Care Market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the Wound Care Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Wound Care industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Wound Care Market vendors

