TRAINERS' HOUSE GROUP ANNUAL REPORT 2022 IS PUBLISHED

TRAINERS' HOUSE GROUP, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 24 FEBRUARY 2023 at 8:30

Trainers' House has today published the 2022 annual report and remuneration report in Finnish. The annual report includes the financial statements, the report of board of directors and corporate governance statement. The annual report and the remuneration report are attached to this stock exchange release and on the company's website at www.trainershouse.fi/sijoittajat in Finnish.

Trainers' House publishes the financial statements in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements.

You can read more about Trainers' House's year 2022 here in Finnish: www.vuosi.trainershouse.fi

