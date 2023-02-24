Agnė Duksienė elected to Management Board of Šiaulių Bankas AB

English Lithuanian

Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, the address Tilžės st. 149, LT-76348 Šiauliai, Lithuania.

At its meeting on 23 February 2023, the Bank's Supervisory Council elected Agnė Duksienė as a new member of the Bank's Management Board, who will take up her duties as a member of the Management Board subject to the approval of the supervisory authority.

This change in the composition of the Bank's Management Board is related to the strengthening of the compliance function within the Bank, as well as to the election of new members to replace the resigned members in Q3-Q4 2022.

Agnė Duksienė has worked in financial institutions for more than 15 years. She joined the Bank at the beginning of 2022 as the Director of the Compliance Department, who has also been performing the functions of the Chief Compliance Officer (CCO), and from the end of 2022 to the present she has been the Head of the newly established Legal, Compliance and Prevention Division and CCO.

Additional information shall be provided by

Head of HR

Jurgita Simanavičiūtė, tel. +370 5 203 2263

jurgita.simanaviciute@sb.lt