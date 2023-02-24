Acne Treatment Market Size to Reach $13.76 Billion by 2030: Consumer Buying Behavior, Rising Healthcare Expenditure, Early Approval of Skincare Drugs & Growth Pattern: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The brainy Insights estimates that the acne treatment market will grow from USD 9.39 billion in 2022 and reach USD 13.76 billion by 2030. Advertising and Marketing are effective in pushing global acne treatment market demand.



Key Insight of Acne Treatment Market



North America to account for largest market size during the forecast period



North America is expected to have the largest market share in the acne treatment market. The United States dominate the North American acne treatment market as the region is anticipated to account for substantial revenue gain due to the country's increased majority of acne problems and the availability of advanced acne medication options. As per the research, approximately 13% to 23% of women in North America suffer from acne at some point in their adult lives. The increased number of people suffering from acne would boost the demand for therapies and treatments. Acne impacts around 55 million people in the United States per year. Numerous major market players in the area are producing new technologies and treatments to compete with current products, while others are collaborating and acquiring with other acne therapeutics market companies.



Retinoid segment accounted for the largest market share of 26% in 2022



The product type segment is divided into antibiotics, isotretinoin, retinoids, and others. The retinoid segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 26% in 2022 due to the increasing majority of mild to severe acne, and the growing need for retinoids. For example, in February 2020, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. declared the launch of ABSORICA LD (Isotretinoin) capsules in the United States to maintain extremely recalcitrant nodular acne in patients 13 years of age and older.



Topical segment accounted for the largest market share of 36% in 2022



The route of administration segment is divided into topical, injectable, and oral. The topical segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 36% in 2022. Topical acne treatments promote the peeling of dead skin cells to target clogged pores. They restrict the growth of bacteria that induces acne and dry-out skin due to skin shedding of dead skin cells. In addition, they inhibit the production of sebum, which decreases inflammation.



Skincare clinics segment accounted for the largest market share of 38% in 2022



The end user segment is divided into hospitals, specialty centres, and skincare clinics. The skincare clinics segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 38% in 2022. In growing countries like India, population growth has led to an expansion in acne patients, which is predicted to cause an increasing need for dermatologists and skin care clinics which are pushing market revenue growth in the segment.



Advancement in market



In September 2021: Mayne Pharma Group Limited declared the launch of isotretinoin pills, 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg, and 40 mg. In the United States, isotretinoin capsules are a generic version of ABSORICA suggested for treating extreme recalcitrant nodular acne.



Market Dynamics



Drivers: The strong influence of skincare brand endorsements



Several types of makeup or skincare are heavy and oil-based, which can block skin pores and boost acne. Thus, it is advised to use non-comedogenic products. It can be challenging to see if the acne is caused by makeup or other factors. It can take a few days to 6 months for marks to appear on the skin. The delay can make it hard to see a connection between acne and the makeup or skincare products causing it.



Restraints: Side effects about current marketed medications restricting the market



Despite most of the chronic acne worldwide, specific factors restrict the acne treatment market growth. The side effect is mainly related to the medicines for acne treatment. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), vomiting, nausea, or diarrhea are the most typically noticed complication of antibiotics and are marked in around 8% of total patients having tetracycline and 5% of the patients having macrolides.



Opportunity: Power of sales and marketing are creating opportunities for the market growth

Advertising and marketing are effective in pushing global acne treatment market demand. People's increasing craze for cosmetic items is due to offline and online marketing advertising of beauty products and their uses. Acne-treating creams and lotions have also been famous over the years. The global market for acne treatment is anticipated to develop significant earnings over the projection years.

Some of the major players operating in the acne treatment market are:



• Almirall S.A.

• Bausch Health Companies Inc.

• Bayer AG

• Cutera Inc.

• Galderma Laboratories

• GlaxoSmithKline plc.

• Hoffman La Roche Ltd

• Johnson & Johnson Services Inc

• Lumenis Ltd

• Pfizer Inc.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Inc.

• Vyne Therapeutics Inc.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type:



• Antibiotics

• Isotretinoin

• Retinoids

• Others



By Route of Administration:



• Topical

• Injectable

• Oral



By End-User:



• Hospitals

• Specialty Centers

• Skincare clinics



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



