9 Critical Trends Defining Global Industrial Markets, 2023 Study - Focus on Sustainability Unlocks New Growth Opportunities in the Short Term

The report provides an in-depth analysis of each trend, outlining market demands, drivers and restraints, growth opportunities, and use cases. This will help vendors analyze the market, evaluate their market positioning, and take appropriate action to become global leaders.
Research Scope
This study examines the market scenario and upcoming trends in the overall Industrial market. It identifies the top 9 trends shaping the global industrial markets in the short term.
- Manufacturing 5.0
- Smart Lifecycle Services
- Intelligent Edge Services
- Connected Cars
- 6G Analysis
- Semiconductors
- Energy Transition - Hydrogen
- Sustainability
- Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage
Key market drivers are:
- Rising investments post-COVID across industries
- Government regulations on environmental protection
- Energy savings
Market restraints are:
- Market variables that are cyclical in nature
- Increased price sensitivity
- Market volatility and uncertainty
The study also highlights growth opportunities via:
- Testing for next-generation 5G-capable devices, systems, and network infrastructure
- Smart city initiatives
- High-frequency test solutions for 6G services
- Rapid adoption of EVs
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Industrial Sector
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Top 9 Trends - Trend #1: Manufacturing 5.0
- Manufacturing 5.0
- Manufacturing 5.0 Market Trends
- Use Cases
- Manufacturing 5.0 Outlook
- Future of Manufacturing: Crucial Opportunity Areas
4. Trend #2: Smart Lifecycle Services
- Smart Life Cycle Services
- Smart Life Cycle Services Market Trends
- Use Cases
- Smart Life Cycle Services Outlook
5. Trend #3: Intelligent Edge Services
- Intelligent Edge Services
- Intelligent Edge Services Market Trends
- The State of Edge
- Use Cases
- Intelligent Edge Services Outlook
6. Trend #4: Connected Cars
- Connected Cars
- Connected Cars Market Trends
- Use Cases
- Important Growth Opportunities
- Connected Cars Outlook
7. Trend #5: 6G Analysis
- Why 6G?
- 6G Market Analysis
- 6G Initiatives
- 6G Growth Opportunities
8. Trend #6: Semiconductors
- Semiconductors
- Semiconductor Trends
- Initiatives Shaping the Future of the Semiconductor Ecosystem
- Semiconductor Outlook
9. Trend #7: Energy Transition - Hydrogen
- Energy Transition - Hydrogen
- Hydrogen Trends
- Hydrogen Growth Opportunities
- Use Cases
- Hydrogen Outlook
10. Trend #8: Sustainability
- Sustainability
- Sustainability Trends
- Use Cases
- Sustainability Outlook
11. Trend #9: Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage
- Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS)
- CCS Trends
- CCUS Market Trends and Growth Opportunities
- Use Cases
- Future CCUS Outlook
12. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Testing for Next-generation 5G-capable Devices, Systems, and Network Infrastructure
- Growth Opportunity 2: Growing Smart City Initiatives
- Growth Opportunity 3: High-frequency Test Solutions for 6G Services
- Growth Opportunity 4: Rapid Adoption of EVs
