Middle East and North Africa OTT TV and Video Market Report 2023: Episodes and Movies will Generate $5.69 Billion by 2028; Double From $2.83 Billion in 2022

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and North Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Middle East & North Africa OTT TV episodes and movies will generate $5.69 billion by 2028; double from $2.83 billion in 2022

Turkey, Israel and Saudi Arabia together will account for 55% of the region's revenues by 2028. The 13 Arabic-speaking countries will generate $2.47 billion in 2028; up from $1.28 billion in 2022.

AVOD will bring in $1.55 billion by 2028 - up by $1 billion on 2022. Turkey will supply 62% of the 2028 total, with Israel bringing in another 11% and Saudi Arabia 10%.

SVOD is the revenue driver for OTT TV and video. SVOD revenues will reach $3.82 billion in 2028; up by $1.8 billion from $2.03 billion in 2022.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, commented: "We forecast 42 million SVOD subscriptions by 2028, double from 21 million at end-2022. Netflix will have 11 million subscribers by 2028. Disney+ started in the Arabic countries, Israel and Turkey in 2022 - with 7.22 million subscribers expected by 2028."

Key Metrics

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages126
Forecast Period2022 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$2.83 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028$5.69 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate12.3%
Regions CoveredAfrica, Middle East

Key Topics Covered:

Published in February 2023, this 126-page PDF and excel report comes in two parts:

  • Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 65-page PDF document.
  • A 62-page Excel workbook covering each year from 2015 to 2028 for 20 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform. NEW FOR 2023: Filter worksheet - every row on one spreadsheet, allowing for easy comparisons.

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon Prime Video
  • Amediateka
  • Apple TV+
  • beIN Connect
  • Blu TV
  • Cellcom TV
  • Disney+
  • HBO
  • Ivi
  • Jawwy
  • Megogo
  • Netflix
  • OSN
  • Paramount+
  • Shahid VIP
  • StarzPlay
  • Sting TV
  • Tivibu
  • Turkcell
  • VIP
  • Vodafone TV
  • Yes+

