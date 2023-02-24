The Global Mobile Advertising Market is forecast to grow by $290.16 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.54% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Advertising Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05666389/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the mobile advertising market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in in-app advertising, introduction of video advertisements, and emerging trend of social media.



The mobile advertising market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Search

• Display

• Video

• Others



By End-user

• Large enterprise

• SMEs



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rapid growth of programmatic advertising as one of the prime reasons driving the mobile advertising market growth during the next few years. Also, the incorporation of AR in advertising and increasing utilization of VR videos will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the mobile advertising market covers the following areas:

• Mobile advertising market sizing

• Mobile advertising market forecast

• Mobile advertising market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mobile advertising market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., AppLovin Corp., Criteo SA, DIGI117 Ltd., Digital Turbine Inc., DotC United Group, EPOM, GUMGUM Inc., InMobi Pte. Ltd., ironSource Ltd., Leadbolt Pty Ltd., Matomy Media Group Ltd., Media and Games Invest SE, Meta Platforms Inc., MOLOCO Inc., Otello Corp. ASA, Unity Software Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Yeahmobi Inc., and Zynga Inc. Also, the mobile advertising market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



