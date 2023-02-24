Global Vendor Neutral Archiving (VNA) Solutions Market Report 2022 - AI Integration with VNA to Enhance Imaging Data Analysis Has Potential to Transform Patient Care and Treatment

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Vendor Neutral Archiving Solutions Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research provides an overview of the global vendor neutral archive (VNA) solutions industry, covering North America (NA), Europe, and Asia-Pacific (APAC).
VNA solutions are defined as software, platform, and professional services that healthcare facilities extensively utilize to establish a repository of images and data from different picture archiving and communication systems.
VNA solutions enable healthcare professionals with single-point access to standardized and consolidated imaging data from PACS systems belonging to different vendor companies. Hence, these solutions are vendor-neutral, as they overcome the barrier of exchanging images within PACS from different vendors.
This study offers a detailed analysis of market sizing, trends, competitive landscape, future market outlook by region, and growth opportunities.
Market sizing includes historical and forecast revenue data by region and segments and competitive landscape analysis looks into companies providing VNA solutions. Data and analysis regarding vendor market shares have 2021 as their base year.
Furthermore, the study includes a detailed discussion of VNA growth opportunities related to adoption, geography, and market segments. It identifies trends such as AI integration and cloud adoption, and addresses the challenges of the high cost of VNA solutions to provide useful, valuable information.
Three major segments are covered here:
- Deployment Models,
- Component Type,
- End user.
