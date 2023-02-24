Refinancing of Swedish floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Refinancing of Swedish floating rate loans.

The Nykredit Group has conducted an auction in connection with the refinancing of Swedish floating rate loans on 1 April 2023.

The result of the auction is shown below. The spread will be in force until the next refinancing.

 Stibor-loan
ISINDK00094292-0
Reference rateStibor 3M
Cover poolH (SDO)
Series32H
CallableNo
GreenNo
Auction results 
Total allotmentSEK 9,000m
Total bids SEK 10,444m
Interest rate spread+0.57%
Price100.368
Other information 
Maturity01-04-2026



Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel. +45 44 55 10 14.

