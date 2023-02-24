Refinancing of Swedish floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen



Refinancing of Swedish floating rate loans.

The Nykredit Group has conducted an auction in connection with the refinancing of Swedish floating rate loans on 1 April 2023.



The result of the auction is shown below. The spread will be in force until the next refinancing.

Stibor-loan ISIN DK00094292-0 Reference rate Stibor 3M Cover pool H (SDO) Series 32H Callable No Green No Auction results Total allotment SEK 9,000m Total bids SEK 10,444m Interest rate spread +0.57% Price 100.368 Other information Maturity 01-04-2026





Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel. +45 44 55 10 14.

