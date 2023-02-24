The Global Power Monitoring and Control Software Market is forecast to grow by $3433.02 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.59% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Monitoring and Control Software Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05604001/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the power monitoring and control software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing need for efficient power monitoring and control, rising use of solar and wind-generated power, and advent of automation and IoT in industrial applications.



The power monitoring and control software market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Residential



By Deployment

• Cloud

• On-premises



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing focus on energy efficiency as one of the prime reasons driving the power monitoring and control software market growth during the next few years. Also, high adoption in data centers and rising need for power distribution analysis among power utilities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the power monitoring and control software market covers the following areas:

• Power monitoring and control software market sizing

• Power monitoring and control software market forecast

• Power monitoring and control software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading power monitoring and control software market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Fortive Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., ITRS Group Ltd., Legrand SA, Littelfuse Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Packet Power LLC, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Tenzing Corp., Vertiv Holdings Co., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Also, the power monitoring and control software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

