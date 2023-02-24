The Global Automated Test Equipment Market is forecast to grow by $2049.89 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automated Test Equipment Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05584026/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the automated test equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by augmented production of electronic goods, growing telecommunications industry, and test equipment evolving into software-defined platforms supported by open software ecosystem.



The automated test equipment market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Consumer electronics

• Telecommunications

• Aerospace and defense

• Others



By Product

• Non-memory ATE

• Memory

• Discrete



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies automotive wireless technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the automated test equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, growing need for interoperability and growing design complexity of silicon chips will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automated test equipment market covers the following areas:

• Automated test equipment market sizing

• Automated test equipment market forecast

• Automated test equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automated test equipment market vendors that include Advantest Corp., ADVINT LLC, Aemulus Holdings Bhd, Aimil Ltd., Anritsu Corp., Astronics Corp., Averna Technologies Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Chroma ATE Inc., Cobham Ltd., Cohu Inc., INNOTECH Corp., Keysight Technologies Inc., National Instruments Corp., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, ROOS INSTRUMENTS Inc., SPEA Spa, Teradyne Inc., TESEC Inc., and The Marvin Group. Also, the automated test equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

