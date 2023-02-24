Southeast Asia Natural Gas Industry Report 2023: Major Sources 2018-2022 and Outlook 2023-2032

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on Southeast Asia Natural Gas Industry 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Southeast Asia is rich in natural gas resources, mainly located in Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei and Thailand. Brunei, Indonesia and Malaysia are the world's leading producers and exporters of natural gas, and the gas industry has become one of the major growth areas of their economies.



Southeast Asia is also currently one of the most economically active regions in the world, with rapidly developing economies and huge scope for growth in natural gas demand. In Vietnam, for example, the current annual demand for LNG is about 2-2.2 million tons, and with domestic gas exploration and development efforts hampered, Vietnam needs to rely heavily on gas imports to meet its demand for natural gas products.



Southeast Asia in this report includes 10 countries: Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia. With a total population of over 600 million by the end of 2021, Southeast Asia has an overall economic growth rate higher than the global average and is one of the key drivers of future global economic growth.



According to the publisher, the economic levels of the 10 Southeast Asian countries vary greatly, with Singapore being the only developed country with a per capita GDP of about US$73,000 in 2021. While Myanmar and Cambodia will have a GDP per capita of less than US$2,000 in 2021.

The population and minimum wage levels of each country also vary greatly. Brunei, which has the smallest population, will have a total population of less than 500,000 people in 2021, while Indonesia, which has the largest population, will have a population of about 275 million people in 2021.



The publisher expects the gas industry in Southeast Asia to maintain growth from 2023-2032. On one hand, the abundant natural gas resources and cheap labor costs in Southeast Asia attract international gas companies to invest in Southeast Asia and drive its gas industry. On the other hand, strong energy demand will boost Southeast Asia's gas industry as the countries' economies grow and demand for energy such as natural gas grows.



Topics covered:

Southeast Asia Natural Gas Industry Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

What is the Impact of COVID-19 on Southeast Asia Natural Gas Industry?

Which Companies are the Major Players in Southeast Asia Natural Gas Industry Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in Southeast Asia Natural Gas Industry

What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for Southeast Asia Natural Gas Industry during 2023-2032?

What is the Expected Revenue of Southeast Asia Natural Gas Industry during 2023-2032?

What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in Southeast Asia Natural Gas Industry Market?

Which Segment of Southeast Asia Natural Gas Industry is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing Southeast Asia Natural Gas Industry?

Southeast Asia Natural Gas Industry Outlook 2023-2032

South East Asia Natural Gas Industry Development Influencing Factors Analysis

Favorable Factors

Unfavorable Factors

Southeast Asia Natural Gas Industry Supply Forecast 2023-2032

Southeast Asia Natural Gas Industry Manufacturing Market Demand Forecast 2023-2032

Impact of COVID -19 Epidemic on Natural Gas Industry

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9abs0g-report?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.