The Global Alternative Finance Market is forecast to grow by $63.35 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.71% during the forecast period

Our report on the alternative finance market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by emergence of social media associated with growing digital connectivity, quick and easy access to credit, and better returns for investors.



The alternative finance market is segmented as below:

By Type

• P2P lending

• Crowdfunding

• Invoice trading



By End-user

• Individual

• Organization



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rapid growth in APAC as one of the prime reasons driving the alternative finance market growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of AI and machine learning in alternative finance and use of crowdfunding platforms for free promotion will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the alternative finance market covers the following areas:

• Alternative finance market sizing

• Alternative finance market forecast

• Alternative finance market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading alternative finance market vendors that include Bondora Capital OU, CircleUp Network Inc., ConnectionPoint Systems Inc., Crowdfunder Ltd., Fundable LLC, Funding Circle Holdings Plc, Funding Options Ltd., Fundrise LLC, GoFundMe Inc., Indiegogo Inc., Invoice Interchange Pvt. Ltd., Kickstarter PBC, Kriya Finance Ltd., Lending Crowd, LendingClub Corp., OFB Tech Pvt. Ltd., RealCrowd Inc., Sancus Lending Group Ltd., Trade Ledger Pty. Ltd., and Upstart Network Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

